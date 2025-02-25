Health & Safety Manager
2025-02-25
Reporting to the Head of Health & Safety, the key responsibilities of the Health & Safety Manager shall include:
Ensure that project specific Health & Safety Plans including Risk Assessments specific to the work for each new project are drawn up prior to the commencement of work and are regularly reviewed throughout the project
Where the Company is appointed Project Supervisor Construction Stage (PSCS), ensure the Company meets all obligations required under this appointment, including notification of the AF2 to the HSA
Identify new and on-going safety-related training requirements, ensuring all mandatory training is reviewed and delivered on time. Advise site management teams on training requirements and courses available
Review site audit and inspection reports, suggestions, complaints and requests for information with follow up action
In conjunction with the safety officers, support site management in complying with the Company Safety Policy, Company Safety Statement and Health & Safety Management System
Lead accident and near miss investigations in conjunction with Site Management teams and the Head of Health & Safety. Ensure that all accidents and near misses are reported, recorded and investigated and that suitable notification is given to the Head of Health & Safety, Health & Safety Authority (HSA), as required
Monitor and drive timely closure of actions agreed in response to health & safety related findings, e.g., audits, accidents, regulatory visits, statutory inspections, non-conformances etc.
Submit a monthly health and safety report to the Head of Health & Safety to include accident, near miss and other KPI statistics
Liaise and build effective working relationships with Senior Management, Clients and Local Authorities
Promote the highest standards of site safety by influencing the behavioural aspects of safety performance & ensuring all safety policies and procedures are met and adhered to
Oversee and review site performance by completing routine inspections and audits, including analysis of all risk assessments and method statements
Proactively support and drive the operational teams to ensure continuous improvement, reduce risk, develop statistics and targets and objectives for the project
Support the training, coaching and development of the Health & Safety Team
Strong time management and communication skills are essential to this role as well as computer literacy and the ability to prepare reports and administer necessary paperwork. Så ansöker du
