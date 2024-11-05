Health & Safety Manager
Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB / Anläggningsarbetarjobb / Sandviken Visa alla anläggningsarbetarjobb i Sandviken
2024-11-05
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB i Sandviken
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Winthrop Technologies is a dedicated data centre delivery partner providing turnkey solutions to our clients, headquartered in Dublin and delivering throughout Europe.
Winthrop specialises in providing turnkey data centre solutions, providing services from design, through to construction across the full range of civil, structural, architectural, mechanical and electrical services as well as commissioning.
Winthrop has grown to become the leading and most trusted company in our sector and is the only dedicated Data Centre delivery partner in Europe.
We are currently constructing multiple turnkey data centre projects in 7 different European countries, equating to over 430 MW of IT load in flight.
We are pleased to announce we are seeking an experienced H&S Manager for a large data centre project in Sandviken, Sweden.
Oversee that projects comply with Winthrop Safety Management system.
Develop construction stage plans.
Carry out H&S reporting and analysis of various metrics.
Keep the senior management appraise of H&S department work progress.
Ensure compliance to relevant Environmental, Health & Safety statutory provisions & legislation.
Ensure compliance to Winthrop Technologies PSCS Environmental, Health & Safety Plans.
Oversee and support the development of method statements, risk assessments, safe plan of action, and H&S permits to work.
Oversee compliance with the project execution plans.
Ensure that good safety practices are managed & maintained across the group.
Oversee ongoing C.O.S.H.H assessments and control of hazardous substances.
Ensure that safety interventions are completed & registered.
Carry out regular site audits and inspection, document results and follow up on any corrective actions.
Maintain records of statutory inspections and ensure adequate documentation is available for the same.
Adopt a proactive approach to project EHS requirements.
Ensure project sub-contractors adhere to project & group EHS policies & procedures.
Ensure that Winthrop Technologies induction & training is coordinated, managed & maintained.
Ensure that project PPE is resourced & available.
Assist or carry out accident investigation reports in a timely manner & ensure communication to Winthrop Technologies project management team.
Qualifications
Experience in large scale construction projects is required.
Relevant third level degree qualification in Environmental, Health & Safety.
8+ years' experience of managing environmental, health and safety on large construction sites.
Thorough knowledge of current environmental, health and safety legislation
Ability to efficiently manage all environmental, health and safety issues on site.
Strong communication & computer skills, as well as ability to maintain reporting databases and associated documentation.
Ability to work on own initiative and possess strong interpersonal and communication skills. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: lcolleran@winthrop.ie Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 559212-8176)
811 34 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
Winthrop Engineering & Contracting AC Jobbnummer
8995771