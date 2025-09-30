Health & Safety Assurance Manager
2025-09-30
The Health & Safety Assurance Manager - Sweden is responsible for developing, implementing, and monitoring health and safety systems to ensure compliance with legislation, company policies, and industry best practices. This role ensures that all construction activities are carried out safely, minimising risks to employees, contractors, clients, and the public, while fostering a strong culture of safety and continuous improvement.
Qualifications & Experience:
Bachelor's degree in Occupational Health & Safety, Environmental Management, Construction Management, or related field (preferred).
NEBOSH Diploma (or equivalent) essential.
Proven experience with ISO 45001 H&S management systems.
Track record of conducting audits, inspections, and investigations in a construction environment.
Strong knowledge of EU/OSHA construction safety regulations.
Chartered or working towards Chartered Membership with IOSH (desirable).
Skills & Competencies:
Ability to navigate and interpret differing national H&S regulations and apply best practices across borders.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with experience engaging senior stakeholders and site teams.
Skilled in risk assessment, audits, training coordination, and root cause analysis.
Capable of working independently, managing priorities, and leading regional initiatives.
Personal Attributes:
A proactive and collaborative approach to safety leadership.
Culturally aware and adaptable, with the ability to operate across diverse teams and environments.
High ethical standards, integrity, and a genuine passion for improving workplace safety.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop, implement, and maintain the company's health and safety management systems in line with ISO 45001 (or equivalent standards).
Conduct regular site inspections, audits, and risk assessments across all projects to ensure compliance with legal and contractual requirements.
Assist with Investigating incidents, near misses, and unsafe conditions; prepare detailed reports with root cause analysis and corrective actions.
Compile safety reports, statistical reviews and other relevant documentation.
Support pre-qualification and tender submissions by completing H&S questionnaires.
Remain abreast of new legislation and maintain a working knowledge of all applicable legislation.
Prepare training plans, procure and arrange Health and Safety training for all staff.
Liaise with statutory bodies (including but not limited to the Health and Safety Authority) in relation to health,safety and environmental matters.
Promote a proactive, collaborative safety culture across all levels of the business
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-05
E-post: jobs@collen.com
