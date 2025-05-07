Head Tandoori Chef
2025-05-07
About Us:
Art of Spices is a multi-award-winning Indian restaurant located in the heart of Malmö, Sweden. Known for offering one of the largest selections of Indian street food in the region, our restaurant has proudly received TripAdvisor's Traveler's Choice Award three years in a row and is nominated for the Malmö Gastronomy Awards. We are passionate about authentic Indian cuisine and delivering a truly memorable dining experience to our customers.
Job Summary:
We are looking for a highly skilled and passionate Head Tandoori Chef to lead our kitchen team, specifically focusing on our extensive range of tandoori and North Indian dishes. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of traditional Indian spices, tandoor cooking techniques, and a flair for innovation while maintaining authenticity. The role demands leadership, creativity, and a commitment to upholding the highest culinary standards.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead all aspects of the Tandoori kitchen operations, including menu design, food preparation, and quality control.
Create and refine traditional North Indian and Mughlai dishes, particularly from the tandoor (e.g., kebabs, naan, tandoori meats, paneer, etc.).
Supervise and train junior chefs, kitchen helpers, and assistants in authentic Indian cooking techniques and food safety standards.
Ensure consistency in food presentation, taste, and portioning at all times.
Monitor kitchen inventory, plan daily food preparation, and oversee ordering of quality ingredients and spices.
Collaborate with management to introduce seasonal or innovative dishes while retaining core menu authenticity.
Ensure all hygiene, sanitation, and safety standards are rigorously followed according to Swedish F&B regulations.
Minimize food waste and manage kitchen costs within budget.
Represent the restaurant's culinary identity at food festivals, events, and media when required.
Required Qualifications & Experience:
Formal culinary education from a recognized and reputed institution in India or abroad (e.g., IHM, Le Cordon Bleu, etc.).
Minimum 8-10 years of experience in Indian cuisine with at least 3-5 years in a lead tandoor chef or similar senior role.
Expert in operating traditional clay ovens (tandoors) and preparing tandoori meats, bread, and vegetarian delicacies.
Strong knowledge of spice blending, marination, and slow-cooking techniques.
Previous experience in an award-winning or high-end Indian restaurant preferred.
Fluent in English; knowledge of Hindi or regional Indian languages is an added advantage.
Valid work authorization in Sweden or ability to relocate.
Personal Attributes:
Leadership and team management skills
Passionate about Indian cuisine and culinary excellence
High attention to detail
Ability to work in a fast-paced, multicultural environment
Creative mindset with a respect for tradition
Compensation & Benefits:
Competitive salary package (based on experience)
Performance-based incentives
Opportunity for professional growth and development
Staff meals and uniform provided
Assistance with relocation and work permits (for international candidates)
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are invited to send their CV, portfolio of work/recipes (if available), and a brief cover letter detailing their experience and culinary philosophy to:
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-21
E-post: artofspicesmalmo@gmail.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dacaza AB
(org.nr 559429-8290), http://www.artofspices.se
Bergsgatan 10
)
211 54 MALMÖ
9324609