Head of UX Design
2024-11-08
Position Overview:
The Head of UX Design is responsible for overseeing the UX design development teams at Polestar Design. This includes ensuring the effective realization of UX design ideas by leading a highly skilled team, defining workflows, and establishing processes that promote high productivity. The role involves strategic integration of UI/UX initiatives into a holistic user experience across all programs.
Key Responsibilities:
Team Leadership and Management:
Lead and mentor a diverse UX design team, including UX Leads, UX Strategists, UX Designers, UI Designers, and UX Researchers.
Attract, recruit, and retain top talent to build a high-performing UX team aligned with business objectives.
Develop and implement long-term career development plans to foster team growth and competence.
Create a collaborative and positive work environment that promotes team spirit and productivity.
Project Oversight and Delivery:
Oversee all UX deliveries and releases from Polestar Design, ensuring projects meet quality standards and deadlines.
Secure resources and ensure projects are staffed with the appropriate skill sets and technologies.
Define and optimize workflows, processes, and prerequisites that facilitate efficient project execution.
Strategic Influence:
Shape and influence Polestar's design strategy to create an integrated and holistic user experience that encompasses both UI and UX.
Serve as a primary liaison between UX teams and marketing and brand departments to ensure cohesive messaging and user experience. Additionally, foster strong relationships with partners by maintaining open communication channels and actively collaborating to achieve Polestar's goals.
Analyse ongoing design projects to ensure they align with user needs and strategic priorities.
Budget and Planning Accountability:
Plan, monitor, and manage the budget for the UX design team, ensuring resources are allocated effectively to meet business goals.
Qualifications:
A minimum of 10 years of experience in leading UX teams within an international and cross-functional environment.
Proven expertise in UX design, software development processes, and project management.
Familiarity with the automotive industry and its specific UX requirements.
Strong leadership skills with a focus on aligning processes and technologies to enhance team performance.
Bachelor's degree in a technical or relevant field; advanced degrees or certifications are a plus.
Core Competencies:
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with an ability to motivate and inspire team members.
Analytical and structured approach to problem-solving and project planning.
Flexibility and adaptability to effectively manage a fast-paced, evolving work environment.
Reporting Structure:
The Head of UX Design will report directly to the Head of Design and will work closely with other department heads to ensure alignment of UX initiatives with overall company goals.
