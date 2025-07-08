Head of Technology Programme Management
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As Head of Technology Programme Management you will oversee a team of programme managers responsible for executing multi-tech centre and strategic technology programmes. This role requires enforcing a standardised approach to technology programme management and ensuring the successful delivery of each programme. The Head of Technology Programme Management will keep the CTO and business segment managers informed of programme statuses and progress.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Leadership and Team Management:
Lead, mentor, and manage a team of 8 programme managers.
Foster a collaborative and high-performance team environment.
Provide guidance and support to programme managers to ensure successful programme delivery.
Programme Management:
Oversee the planning, execution, and delivery of multi-tech centre and strategic technology programmes.
Ensure adherence to standardised programme management methodologies and best practices.
Drive the successful completion of programmes within scope, budget, and timeline.
Stakeholder Communication:
Regularly update the CTO and business segment managers on programme statuses, risks, and issues.
Facilitate effective communication and collaboration between programme managers and other stakeholders.
Prepare and present detailed programme reports and dashboards.
Process Improvement:
Continuously evaluate and improve programme management processes and tools.
Implement best practices and innovative solutions to enhance programme efficiency and effectiveness.
Ensure compliance with organisational policies and standards.
Risk Management:
Identify, assess, and mitigate programme risks.
Develop and implement risk management strategies to ensure programme success.
Monitor and report on risk status and mitigation efforts.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with..
Bachelor's degree in computer science, Engineering, Business, or a related field. A master's degree is preferred.
Proven experience in technology programme management, with at least 5 years in a leadership role.
Strong knowledge of programme management methodologies (e.g., Agile, Waterfall, Adaptive Programme Management).
Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.
Ability to manage multiple programmes and priorities simultaneously.
Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities.
Proficiency in programme management tools and software.
Good to Have:
Certification in programme management (e.g., PMP, PgMP).
Experience in managing multi-tech centre programmes.
Knowledge of the latest technology trends and innovations.
Additional Information
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future. Read more about us here
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
