Head of Tech
2024-05-16
Company Description
Afound is a digital outlet part of H&M Group offering great deals on fashion, beauty and interior design for all. We believe that quality and style never go out of fashion. That's why we don't produce anything new, but carefully select products from past and present collections of popular brands. Afound was founded in Sweden in 2018 and is currently present in seven markets. Learn more about Afound here.
Job Description
As the Head of Tech you have the overall responsibility of the tech landscape for the business as a whole. Your responsibility stretches from setting the long-term vision for Afound tech with an overall responsibility for architecture activities towards a technology landscape as well as being responsible for the technical platform and making sure that it meets the business needs in terms of scalability, reliability, security, performance and cost efficiency. We are highly entrepreneurial and strive to create or capture opportunities with tech both short term and long term.
Key responsibilities:
Responsibility of Afound's technical platform and making sure that it meets the business needs in terms of scalability, reliability, security, performance and cost efficiency.
Drive change in the business with integrating tech to reach business goals.
Plan and prioritize development activities together with Head of Product and relevant stakeholders to make sure that we find a good balance between technical improvements and necessities combined with providing business value for our product.
Ensure efficiency with internal tools and that we utilize all capabilities together with our partners.
Leading larger development initiatives and partner closely with developers to ensure that we deliver the best technical solutions based on our architecture and tech strategy.
Setting an efficient way of working for Afound tech to ensure shorter development cycles and a fast time to market.
Ensure that Afound tech team have the right competencies in place to meet long term business goals.
As part of the management team at Afound you are highly involved in setting strategies long and short term for all of Afound and drive those strategies with your team and the rest of the organization.
Conducting code reviews to make sure our delivered code has high quality and are managing technical debt in an efficient way.
Leading innovation and conducting proof of concepts sufficient to ensure that our technical platform is up to date with latest technology.
Qualifications
We believe that you have the ability to move between the larger strategic questions as well as securing stable operations on a daily basis. Your collaborative skills make it easy to communicate and collaborate with different stakeholders, both internally and externally.
What you need to succeed:
3-5 years' experience from retail processes and relevant tech platforms
Broad-tech background
Expertise in .NET and C#, with experience in React and JavaScript considered a bonus
Experience working with cloud services, preferably Azure
Proven formal or informal leadership.
Previous experience in similar roles with umbrella responsibility and stakeholder management.
A curious and prestige-less approach to problem solving.
A truly collaborative approach and entrepreneurial mind set.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills . (Corporate language English.)
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent position with 6 months probation period based at our Head Office in Stockholm, starting as soon as possible.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than 2024-05-31. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
Afound is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
