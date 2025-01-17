Head of Talent Acquisition
2025-01-17
Company Description
Wolt is a Helsinki-based technology company that provides an online platform for consumers, merchants and couriers. It connects people looking to order food and other goods with people interested in selling and delivering them. To enable this, Wolt develops a wide range of technologies from local logistics to retail software and financial solutions - as well as operating its own grocery stores under the Wolt Market brand. Wolt's products include Wolt+ (subscription service for customers), Wolt for Work (meal benefits and office deliveries for companies), Wolt Drive (fast last-mile deliveries for merchants) and Wolt Self-Delivery (service for merchant partners with their own delivery staff). Wolt's mission is to make cities better by empowering and growing local communities. Wolt was founded in 2014 and joined forces with DoorDash in 2022. DoorDash operates in 31 countries today, 27 of which are with the Wolt product and brand.
So, why work at Wolt?
At Wolt, We're About Getting Things Done. You'll probably enjoy it here if you like taking ownership, developing yourself and being around friendly, humble and ambitious people.
We work hard to make cities into better places, and it's pretty cool seeing us grow every week. If you're passionate about building things that just... work, Wolt might be for you.
Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
We want to have all sorts of people in our team - people like you and me, and people different from you and me. To be able to work with diverse teammates - when it comes to gender, age, ethnicity, life background, sexual orientation, political views, religion, or any other personal trait - we consciously aim to offer equal opportunity for everyone to work with us. This is because we believe diverse teams make the most thought-through decisions and build things in the most inclusive way.
Join us today to build Wolt together.
Job Description
Are you an experienced talent acquisition Head with a passion for leading and growing your teams in one of Europe's fastest growing companies? If so, then we'd love to chat!
Wolt is a technology company that makes it incredibly easy to discover and get the best restaurants, grocery stores and other local shops' goods delivered to your home or to the office. We were founded in 2014 and today have more than 13,000 people across 28 countries, servicing over 41+ million registered users. In June 2022, we joined forces with DoorDash.
Our Talent Acquisition team has been on an incredible journey throughout this time. We're now a global team of 130+, based across multiple European countries, Tokyo and Tel Aviv. As part of our phenomenal growth, we are now looking for an experienced Head of Talent Acquisition to join our "Global Functions" talent acquisition team, responsible for finding exceptional talent for roles spanning from Global and Regional Marketing, Operations, Advertisement and Strategy.
As a Head of TA you'll be owning the recruiting strategy and output for your domain while making sure we do the right things in the right ways. Leading your teams 'from the front', you will be coaching and empowering your team to do their best work.
This is a great opportunity for someone who is passionate about the future of talent acquisition, and wants to lead the development of world-class candidate experience, hiring strategies and processes together with Wolt's business leaders and your team.
What You'll Be Doing
As a Head of Talent Acquisition you'll be making sure we do the right things in the right ways and to enable your team to do their best work.
Leading multiple teams of 3-6 Talent Acquisition professionals, consisting of a mix of full-time employees and external recruitment contractors.
Building and owning a hiring strategy that enables the business to scale up; including effective sourcing strategies, process' & tools, diversity, talent brand & marketing, and operational excellence
Partnering with senior business leaders to proactively understand business goals
Informed by data and metrics, cultivating high-performing, efficient and healthy team culture which puts candidate experience at the forefront of all decisions
Coaching and mentoring TA Leads both in group sessions along with 1-1s, giving feedback, goal setting and career planning
Educating, influencing and guiding your team and hiring teams on best practice usage our systems to ensure the data stays clean
Qualifications
Prior experience of leading talent acquisition teams.
Strong leadership skills - you lead by example setting the right example to the team as a whole.
Strong relationship building skills.
Able to lead, influence through data and make data informed decisions.
Feeling comfortable outside your comfort zone - being adaptable to change in an ever evolving and fast-moving environment.
Excellent organizational abilities and strong attention to detail - knowing how to spin the plates and plan your time accordingly.
Possessing a true growth mindset and looking to consistently develop skills.
Be able to collaborate and proactively communicate clearly both verbally and in written form with various stakeholders in English.
Additional Information
If you are excited about working in a high-growth environment, taking ownership, and being part of an extremely ambitious team, then click below to apply and get the conversation going!
Along with a competitive salary and benefits, you will also be eligible for our long term incentive plan.
You will fit into a truly diverse team across 27 countries - what really matters to us is a caring and welcoming environment where we embrace uniqueness and celebrate diversity. Experience a company culture where we work on eye level, decisions are made quickly and knowledge sharing, as well as mentoring, is on our daily agenda.
