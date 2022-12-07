Head of Subject Matter Expert Team
Head of Subject Matter Expert Team
Our world is a world of change.
Our organization is based on people and teamwork. We value diversity and rely on each employee involvement to build a workplace that enables everyone to bring its best self. Here at Volvo CE we are driven by the idea that through collaboration , hard work and technological innovation we will lead the way towards developing a world that is cleaner, smarter and more connected.
We believe in a sustainable future, and with the global construction industry as our arena, we work together with our customers to turn this belief into reality for people everywhere. "Building the world we want to live in" is our purpose and it drives us everyday in our decisions and actions.
Do you want to be a part of this journey?
Right now we are looking for a Head of Subject Matter Experts Team for the product and machine lifecycle organization in Volvo CE Digital & IT.
Opportunity description: You are the future culture & agile champion! You will help the teams reach new heights by focusing on the employees by supporting and coaching them to grow as individuals, professionals and as team members. You're the builder and foundation of the psychological safety for the teams You're responsible for building high performing teams together with the functional leadership. The teams are end to end responsible for all deliveries
You will work with and uphold the principles in Volvo CE:
• Flow
• Continuous Improvement
• Perform & Develop
Mindset & competence
The most important thing is that you're a servant leader. We value several things, and no one is an expert in all, but some qualities we appreciate are: You're a good coach and you lead by example
You empower teams and individuals, you do not micromanage You can create an inclusive and safe team environment, showing concern for success and well-being You're a do-er and result-oriented
You're a good communicator. You listen and share information transparently
You aim to support career development and discuss performance of individuals and teams
You're able to formulate clear purpose for your team members and engage them to take ownership
You have the knowledge in agile, lean, team building or the products, in order to advise the team in their efforts of becoming better
You're good at and want to collaborate across Volvo CE and the Volvo Group
You're a strong decision maker, when needed to be
There are some experiences that we believe to be valuable for you as you move forward in this new role. These experiences include past experiences in leading people, in working with culture, in working in agile and being an awesome human being
Who are you?
We don't know yet, do we? Our values are Trust, Passion, Change, Performance and Customer Success, and if they light your inner fire, you might be the next player in our great team! In preparation our discussion, we would like for you to answer the following questions in your application/cover letter:
1. What does being a servant leader mean to you?
2. Describe your most successful coaching of a person at work and what results it gave
3. Describe the future leadership as you see it Så ansöker du
