Head of Sourcing
Saab AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Linköping Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Linköping
2024-10-11
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Linköping
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Haninge
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
As Head of Sourcing, you will lead and oversee our entire purchasing function. You will manage a skilled team of 11 employees, comprising six purchasers, four strategic sourcing managers, and one SQM, with team members based in both Malmslätt and Östersund.
In this key role, you will have the overall responsibility for procurement and contract management within the Business Unit Tactical Support Solutions. You will apply an overall perspective, good commercial judgement and carry out long-term development of strategic business relationships. Your ability and interest to lead and further develop the procurement department and implement corporate initiatives to support our business, is instrumental for our success.
Key responsibilities include:
* Full line management responsibility
* Supporting your team in planning and executing negotiations with major vendors
* Setting and achieving clear objectives for the department
* Guiding the team's development in line with business needs
* Continuously improving the department's Ways of Working
* Building and maintaining strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders
As Head of Sourcing, you will report directly to the Head of the Business Unit and be an integral part of the Business Unit Management Team.
Your profile
We are looking for a highly skilled and experienced professional with a strong background in purchasing and a passion for leading and developing others. While formal education in procurement is not mandatory, extensive hands-on experience is key, particularly with a blend of both operational and strategic expertise.
The ideal candidate will have a natural talent for building trust and fostering strong, collaborative relationships, both internally and externally. A strong business acumen is critical, enabling you to understand the broader context of procurement decisions and their impact on the organization. Experience with IFS software is highly desirable, though not required.
Fluency in English is a must, as you will be engaging with a variety of stakeholders. Above all, you should have a genuine interest in mentoring and developing your team, helping them grow and achieve their full potential within the organization.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_28494". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab Dynamics AB Jobbnummer
8952498