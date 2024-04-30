Head of Services Flow(748122)
2024-04-30
About this opportunity
The Head of Business Flow is leading the Sourcing operational capability development with the purpose to optimize the e2e process execution for the business stakeholders operating in the flow. The function is working in close collaboration with the Category and Market Area Sourcing stakeholders to secure a deep understanding of the business requirements. The team consists of functional experts in process, tools and analytics, with capability to drive the flow specific roadmap with an e2e perspective in mind.
What you will do
Identify, drive and develop Sourcing process, tools and analytics capabilities based on business requirements and in accordance with Sourcing directive
Responsible for Source to Pay operational excellence and process performance for the specified flow
Stakeholder Management
Business requirement funnel
Governance and prioritization of business flow demands
Secure Process alignment via stakeholder interaction
Secure alignment across the business flows and the central OE&C units
Combination of e2e business flow responsibility as well as capability responsibility across all flows may be required
You will bring
University Degree or equivalent experience
Min 5-10 years' experience of leading in global environment
Min 5 years Sourcing experience
Business Acumen
Understanding of the e2e Sourcing process and the related cross functional dependencies
Ability to lead global, complementary teams towards common target
Strong Change management capability
Drive objective decision making together with stakeholders across Sourcing as well as Ericsson
Strong collaborative skills
