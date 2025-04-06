Head of Service Delivery Implementation
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2025-04-06
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
We are on a mission in line with Scania's Commercial Strategy to harmonize our process & system landscape across markets and thereby improve our speed and ability to satisfy our customers. To support this, we are gathering roles working with Service Delivery implementations in a new team focused on the global implementation of all systems connected to service delivery. This is part of Scania's Sales & Marketing function and the department "Processes and Digitalization". We are looking for an enthusiastic and forward-thinking group manager to lead this exciting journey.
Your role
You will have two main assignments: First and foremost, to lead and coach a strong, motivated team. Second, to actively shape how we work with implementations across all core processes together with a newly formed management team for the section "Global implementations & Portfolio Management". Our common target is to maximize value in a way that makes sense for markets and users.
Your main responsibilities include:
Lead, inspire & develop a great team
Work closely with various stakeholders across the company
Drive the harmonization of our system landscape across all markets, ensuring efficiency and scalability
Develop strategies and best practices for implementations, ensuring solutions work seamlessly for our markets and users
Continuous dialogue with Business Units to secure that we get the full business benefits as intended from the implementations
If you enjoy driving change and are passionate about ensuring that technology truly serves business needs, this role is for you!
Your profile
We are looking for a pragmatic leader that can balance local and central needs and bring people onboard. You truly enjoy working with people and you have a genuine interest in coaching and helping others grow. You have proven that you can drive change and get lasting results. Stakeholder management has been a natural part of your work in previous roles, and you are a strong communicator with the ability to engage stakeholders at all levels. The ideal candidate has managerial or equivalent experience as well as knowledge of either a large-scale service business or of system and/or process implementations from previous roles.
We offer
You will join a diverse team with great energy and join a newly formed management team to build a new organization together with. You will find a pragmatic leadership, a caring Scania culture and a vast network to explore and continue to develop your career in and with. We aspire for a work environment where we trust and support one another, embrace different perspectives and have fun doing it.
Questions?
For further information, please contact recruiting manager Eleonor Hjalmarsson, Head of Global Implementations & Portfolio Management, eleonor.hjalmarsson@scania.com
,
Your application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your resume, and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties. The last day to apply is April 21st, 2025. We will meet candidates continuously.
A background check might be conducted for this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9268597