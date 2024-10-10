Head of Project Management at Global Leisure Group
2024-10-10
Are you an experienced leader in project management with a passion for overseeing complex, international projects? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where your strategic thinking and leadership can make a direct impact? We are expanding and are looking for a Head of Project Management to lead our Project Managers and Project Coordinators across the group. The position is based in Malmö, Sweden, with international travel expected.
About Global Leisure Group
Global Leisure Group is the global leader in full leisure and play concepts, working with eleven renowned brands in sectors such as Leisure, Play, Adventure, Sport, Edutainment, Water Splash, Snow Play, and Retail Play. With a global presence and distributors across the world, we deliver turnkey solutions to create unique, experience-based activities for people of all ages. Learn more about us at www.globalleisure.group.
The Role:
As the Head of Project Management, you will take a strategic and operational lead in ensuring the successful execution of projects worldwide. You will manage and mentor a team of Project Managers and Project Coordinators, guiding them through every phase of the project lifecycle-from planning and budgeting to execution and completion. You will be responsible for setting the overall direction of the Project Management department, developing efficient processes, and ensuring that all projects meet their objectives, deadlines, and budgets.
In this pivotal role, you will serve as the key contact for our internal teams, suppliers, and clients, ensuring clear communication and seamless collaboration across all stakeholders. You'll also have the opportunity to shape the way our Project Management function evolves, driving innovation and growth in a rapidly expanding business.
Key Responsibilities:
Oversee and lead the entire Project Management department, ensuring efficient execution of all projects.
Develop and implement strategies for improving project management processes and ensuring alignment with the company's overall business goals.
Lead and mentor Project Managers and Project Coordinators, providing guidance, support, and training to develop their skills.
Ensure that all projects are delivered on time, within scope, and within budget.
Manage the allocation of resources and coordinate cross-functional teams to ensure project objectives are met.
Foster strong relationships with key suppliers and partners to secure favourable contracts and agreements.
Ensure compliance with all internal procedures, ensuring each project is tracked and documented appropriately in the CRM system.
Develop the project management system used within the group.
Lead high-level project meetings and provide regular updates to senior management.
Analyse project performance, providing insights and solutions to improve processes and ensure continuous improvement.
Travel to project sites as required to oversee implementation and resolve any issues on the ground.
Qualifications and Skills:
To succeed in this role, you should have a combination of leadership, project management expertise, and a passion for driving successful outcomes in a fast-paced, international environment.
Required Experience:
Proven experience in leading and managing teams, with a background in project management.
Strong leadership skills with a track record of mentoring and developing teams.
Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously and manage large-scale, complex projects with tight deadlines.
Excellent communication skills, both written and spoken, in English (additional language skills are a plus).
High level of proficiency in Excel and experience with Microsoft Office and project management software (CRM, ERP).
Strong negotiation skills and experience managing supplier and client relationships.
Ability to work under pressure, maintain attention to detail, and make critical decisions quickly.
A solid understanding of budgeting, financial tracking, and ensuring project profitability.
Preferred Experience:
Experience in project management within sectors such as construction, retail store development, residential projects, or design and architecture.
An understanding of international project management, including logistics and supplier coordination.
A degree in project management, engineering, business administration, or a related field.
Why Join Us?
This is an exciting opportunity to lead a talented team and help shape the future of our Project Management department within a global market leader. You'll work in a diverse and challenging role with opportunities for growth and development in an international environment.
Interested?
If this sounds like the next step in your career, we'd love to hear from you! Please send your application to anders@globalleisure.grou
