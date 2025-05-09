Head of Product Management
At Kalmar, we are moving goods in critical supply chains around the world. As the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services, we set the industry benchmark for a zero-emission future. We are driven by teamwork, innovation, and taking ownership to deliver results. With our global reach and local expertise, our success starts with a strong focus on the customer, ensuring their needs guide our daily work. We are dedicated to respecting others and fostering an inclusive culture where all voices are heard, empowering us to succeed together. Together, we are making every move count.
We're making every move count.
Join Our Team as a Head of Product Management
Head of Product Management leading the global product management team to ensure efficient development and execution of Kalmar Counterbalanced global and regional product offerings according to Kalmar Strategies and to enable profitability, growth and customer satisfaction. Responsible for corresponding product KPI.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Setup Kalmar counterbalanced offering to support customer needs with a minimum of complexity
Long Term Product Roadmap to support Business Strategy
Product Planning to support growth and profitability
Lean process to update offering across all functions
Support Business Intelligence
Support Sales & Service
What you'll need to succeed
Education:
Master's or Bachelor's degree combined with equivalent experience.
Experience:
Min 5 years in product management in OEM business or similar , with a commercial focus and emphasis on product planning and life-cycle management.
Proven Leader
Competencies:
Commercial skills and financial understanding
Understanding of design and industrialization of physical equipment
Knowledge on container terminal and material handling business
Excellent command of English both written and spoken, other language skills are an asset
Experience working in a cross-functional and cross-cultural environment
High level in communication skills
Structured and analytical
Diligent and proactive work approach
Other information:
Travel requirements related to deployment support, company meetings, partners, customer visits, industry trade shows, etc.
What we offer
Opportunities to grow your career in a global environment with extensive professional development. Our culture promotes continuous learning and development, supported by our internal platform, LEARN, offering hundreds of online courses on various topics.
We prioritise work-life balance, providing flexible working hours and a hybrid work model tailored to meet both your needs and those of your team.
A fixed monthly salary, determined by your experience and skills, along with a performance-based bonus system.
Benefits package.
A place where you can make a real impact with long-term career prospects and meaningful opportunities. Visit our website to learn more about why Kalmar is a great place to work and meet our people.
Interested to join?
If you're looking for a role where you can lead, innovate, and make a global impact, this is your opportunity! Be part of a forward-thinking team that values expertise, collaboration, and bold ideas.
About Kalmar
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2024, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. Så ansöker du
