Head of Pilot Partner Distributor, Director of Business
2024-08-07
The purpose of Scania Pilot Partner is to accelerate the shift to a sustainable transport system. Our objectives are to explore new business opportunities, to boost sales of ZEV and to find new and smarter ways of working.
It is a complementary value proposition for the early stages of the market. We have consolidated accountability for everything related to the pilots during their entire life cycle.
That means that we collaborate with the entire Scania organization and help them to realize a solution. We will step in and take responsibility for those parts that others can't or don't want to do, as a complement. "We shall be able to do everything required but we shall do as little as needed". Pilot Partner already have and organizations for solution development and for operational support to customers, now we add capabilities to "act as a dealer".
Task
Coach and support a diverse team that act as a virtual distributor with capabilities for sales, pre-sales, contract management and order2delivery that complement and support the normal organization.
Together with the team you will be responsible for all commercial contracts that Scania Pilot Partner do in order to accelerate the shift to a sustainable transport system.
Key for success is to establish trust and structured methods with all the stakeholders that we collaborate within factory, distributors, dealers and customers to ensure transparency commercial conditions for all Pilot Partner sales, globally.
Profile
You are an experienced/senior sales manager with an entrepreneurial mindset used to find new ways in areas with many unknowns. You have experience from and understand the relationship and dynamics between factory and distributors of Scania. As an individual you are self-aware and stable in dynamic situations. Team building and relations are some of your strengths and you have a passion for improving ways of working. You have basic understanding of finance and legal contracts.
What we offer As an employee at Scania, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include bonus, staff car, occupational pension and flexible working hours and location which allow for a good work-life balance.
For further information
Please contact Tony Sandberg, Vice President Scania Pilot Partner at tony.sandberg@scania.com
. We are looking forward to receiving your application and last day to apply is August 25, 2024.
