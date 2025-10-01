Head of People
2025-10-01
Roles and responsibilities
We are looking for an entrepreneurial, people-first leader who thrives in ambiguity and isn't afraid to be hands-on. As the Chief People Officer, you'll build the foundation for an exceptional employee experience while enabling our culture to scale from early product-market fit through the next stage of hyper growth. You will lead and establish core People capabilities across:
People & Culture:
•
Design and champion a culture that reflects our values and attracts top talent
•
Build programs that foster inclusion, belonging, and engagement across the organization
Talent Acquisition:
•
Own recruiting strategy, processes, and team to attract, assess, and hire world-class talent quickly and effectively
•
Shape the employer brand as one of the best places to work for top-tier talent.
People Operations:
•
Implement scalable systems for onboarding, HRJS, benefits, and payroll
•
Develop policies and processes that balance compliance with flexibility for a fast-moving startup
Learning & Development:
•
Create frameworks for career development, feedback, and performance management
•
Build leadership and management programs to uplevel our team as we grow
Compensation & Benefits:
•
Partner with leadership to design competitive, fair, and transparent compensation structures
•
Continuously evaluate benefits and perks to support employee well-being
Leadership Partnership:
•
Work closely with the CEO and leadership team to align people strategy with business strategy
•
Provide counsel on organizational design, workforce planning, and leadership development
•
Keep leadership operating at peak leverage by anticipating team needs
What we're looking for
•
15+ years of professional experience in Technology Companies
•
10+ years serving as Head of People or Chief People Officer at a Decacorn Startup ($108+ valuation)
•
Deep expertise in all parts of the People Stack (Recruiting, Employee Relations, Human Resources, Compensation, Benefits, lmmigration and Mobility, Recruiting and Real Estate)
•
Led headcount scaling from 100 to 1,000+ employees across all regions globally (e.g. EMEA, North America, Asia-Pacific)
•
Previous experience recruiting in European markets
•
Based in or willing to relocate to Stockholm, Sweden
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BTR Personnel services AB
(org.nr 556892-7544)
