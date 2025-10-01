Head of People

Roles and responsibilities
We are looking for an entrepreneurial, people-first leader who thrives in ambiguity and isn't afraid to be hands-on. As the Chief People Officer, you'll build the foundation for an exceptional employee experience while enabling our culture to scale from early product-market fit through the next stage of hyper growth. You will lead and establish core People capabilities across:
People & Culture:

Design and champion a culture that reflects our values and attracts top talent

Build programs that foster inclusion, belonging, and engagement across the organization
Talent Acquisition:

Own recruiting strategy, processes, and team to attract, assess, and hire world-class talent quickly and effectively

Shape the employer brand as one of the best places to work for top-tier talent.
People Operations:

Implement scalable systems for onboarding, HRJS, benefits, and payroll

Develop policies and processes that balance compliance with flexibility for a fast-moving startup
Learning & Development:

Create frameworks for career development, feedback, and performance management

Build leadership and management programs to uplevel our team as we grow
Compensation & Benefits:

Partner with leadership to design competitive, fair, and transparent compensation structures

Continuously evaluate benefits and perks to support employee well-being
Leadership Partnership:

Work closely with the CEO and leadership team to align people strategy with business strategy

Provide counsel on organizational design, workforce planning, and leadership development

Keep leadership operating at peak leverage by anticipating team needs
What we're looking for

15+ years of professional experience in Technology Companies

10+ years serving as Head of People or Chief People Officer at a Decacorn Startup ($108+ valuation)

Deep expertise in all parts of the People Stack (Recruiting, Employee Relations, Human Resources, Compensation, Benefits, lmmigration and Mobility, Recruiting and Real Estate)

Led headcount scaling from 100 to 1,000+ employees across all regions globally (e.g. EMEA, North America, Asia-Pacific)

Previous experience recruiting in European markets

Based in or willing to relocate to Stockholm, Sweden

