Head of Operations & Site Eskilstuna
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2026-03-25
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At Volvo CE we are proud to be a truly global company, people in every corner of the world makes us unique and binds us together in a way no other company in our industry can do. We are committed to our customers success, owners, society and to one another. This is why we passionately contribute to society's prosperity and sustainable development, reducing the climate footprint and use of resources. In Operations, we manufacture and deliver the Volvo Construction Equipment ecosystem around the world, operating from our 14 sites in 4 different continents. We work together across functions to always put the customer in the center of their decisions and achieve best in class performance whilst developing with the world around us.
Together, we are building tomorrow.
At Volvo Construction Equipment, you will play a key role in shaping the world we want to live in and leading our cultural and industrial transformation. We are looking for a sustainable leader who can drive positive change, strengthen competitiveness, and build a workplace where safety, performance, and people development go hand in hand.
This role is open as our current Head of Operations & Site in Eskilstuna is taking on a new assignment within the global operations team.
Volvo CE once started its journey in Eskilstuna in 1832 and our current factory has been running for 50 years. The Eskilstuna factory is a key part of Volvo Construction Equipment's global operations network, with a strong legacy of manufacturing excellence and continuous improvement.
About the job:
A role with both Local Impact and Global Influence
As the Head of Operations & Site in Eskilstuna, you will have full responsibility for the plant's profitability, development, and daytoday operations. You will coordinate onsite functions to ensure strong alignment between local priorities and the wider business agenda. Your leadership will guide the plant to deliver excellent results in safety, quality, production, delivery, and customer satisfaction, while fostering a workplace where people feel supported, engaged, and empowered.
You will have the space to be a bold and forwardthinking leader, someone who challenges established ways of working and inspires others to explore new solutions. You lead through others, creating clarity, building strong and highperforming teams, and enabling your organization to take responsibility and grow. You also encourage close collaboration across all parts of Volvo CE to drive faster, smarter, and better outcomes, ensuring that the Eskilstuna site is both highperforming and well connected to the broader organization.
At the same time, you will be part of the Global Operations Management Team, working closely with peers across VCE's global network. Through these collaborations, you will help shape operational priorities, share best practices, and drive strategic initiatives that strengthen performance, innovation, and sustainability across all VCE sites.
Who are you?
As a people leader at Volvo CE, you set the tone for integrity, collaboration, and performance. You empower others, act with courage, and build trust across all levels of the organization. Your leadership is defined by accountability, curiosity, and a strong belief in continuous improvement.
You bring a winning mindset and see change as a catalyst for growth. With solid financial and operational understanding, you develop strategies that deliver costeffective, highquality results while keeping customer satisfaction and operational excellence at the core. You thrive in a diverse, international environment and are committed to developing people and teams.
Ideal Experience:
* Significant senior leadership experience in operations, driving performance and transformation in a relevant industrial or manufacturing environment.
* Broad understanding of end-to-end manufacturing, including assembly, fabrication, machining, painting, logistics, and supply chain.
* Proven ability to build and lead high-performing teams, fostering a culture of learning, resilience, and improvement.
* Proven experience in Lean, operational excellence, and building future manufacturing capabilities.
* Experience with automation, digitalization, and data-driven manufacturing environments.
* Demonstrated commitment to sustainability, HSE, and quality excellence.
* Skilled stakeholder manager, comfortable engaging with suppliers, customers, dealers, and unions.
* Experience working in global, multicultural settings and contributing in global forums.
* Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Business Administration, or equivalent.
* Fluency in Swedish and English is required.
Location: Eskilstuna
Travel: Occasional international travel required
Last application day: Sunday 5th of April Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "30008-44060260". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Lisa Andersson 00000 Jobbnummer
9818035