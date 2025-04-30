Head of Operations
We are looking for a Head of Operations to be the heartbeat of Domino Studio, ensuring that our work and business flow seamlessly together.
This role is the bridge between vision and execution, making sure our studio runs smoothly, efficiently, and sustainably. The candidate will refine processes, manage resources, and foster collaboration to create an environment where designers, strategists, and clients can do their best work without unnecessary friction.
Your focus won't iust be on structure and efficiency - it will be on enabling creativity to thrive. With a keen eye on timelines, budgets, and team dynamics, you'll help balance the fast-paced nature of studio life with the stability needed for long-term success.
As a problem solver, connector, and strategist, you will ensure that projects move forward with clarity and purpose, helping cultivate a culture of support, accountability, and innovation, making you an integral part of both our day-to-day life and its future growth.
Key job functions
Client management
• Act as a key point of contact for clients, fostering strong relationships and ensuring satisfaction.
• Proactively manage client expectations, ensuring transparency in timelines, budgets, and deliverables.
• Lead regular client reviews and provide updates on project progress.
Process Development & Optimization
• Designing and implementing efficient workflows for design, production, and client management. * Standardising processes to improve speed, consistency, and quality.
• Identifying and eliminating bottlenecks.
• Ensuring processes align with the studio's creative and business goals.
Proiect Management, Resourcing & Delivery
• Oversee the delivery of all studio projects, ensuring they are on time, within scope, and exceed client expectations.
• Set project milestones, assign responsibilities, and ensure teams stay aligned and motivated.
Financial & Business Strategy
Budget planning, financial forecasting, and cost management Tracking project profitability and ensuring efficient resource allocation Negotiating vendor contracts and partnerships
• --
Ideal candidates have deep experience within climate science and climate tech, understanding the landscape of businesses within the climate space and the rapid and high growth potential of companies building in this area.
Experience within startups and fast growth/adaptation environments is a must as Domino and our clients function at a very high velocity.
Our client base is very international so good verbal and written English language skills is a must.
