Head of NW Sourcing Category Solutions
Ericsson AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Grow with us
About the Role
We are looking for a strategic Head of NW Sourcing Category Solutions to join NW&MS sourcing organization under GFGO Group Sourcing. This role is essential in determining how we deliver value through external service providers by translating network business and customer needs into strategic and cost-effective third-party service solutions.
You will act as a trusted advisor to Network Business Stakeholders (BNEW-SAN), collaborating across multiple Sourcing Market Areas (MAs) to ensure that NW service sourcing strategies are relevant, scalable, and compliant. The ideal candidate has a strong background in Network Services solutions and procurement, as well as high business acumen, and the ability to promote innovation and transformation through supplier ecosystems.
Key Responsibilities
Strategic Business Engagement
* Partner early with stakeholders across Service Area Network and Sourcing Market Areas to understand service requirements and business priorities.
* Translate network business strategies and customer service solutions into actionable sourcing strategies.
* Influence demand shaping and support make-versus-buy decisions with commercial and strategic insight.
* Align sourcing strategies across MAs to ensure global consistency and local applicability.
Value Creation & Supplier Innovation
* Identify and unlock value opportunities through total cost of ownership analysis, volume leverage, supplier innovation, and performance improvement.
* Promote supplier-enabled innovation to support new service models and differentiated customer experiences.
Cross-Market & Cross-Functional Collaboration
* Act as a sourcing integrator across regions, ensuring the sharing of best practices and applicability of solutions between Market Areas.
* Work closely with Category Managers, Legal, Compliance, Finance, and other support functions to enable sourcing success.
Key Outcomes Expected
* Effective translation of business and customer requirements into scalable, compliant, and cost-efficient third-party service solutions.
* Consistent collaboration with multiple Market Areas to validate applicability of service solutions and support global-to-local alignment.
* Demonstrated cost savings and value generation
* Improved stakeholder satisfaction through timely engagement, strategic guidance, and delivery of impactful sourcing outcomes.
* Increased supplier performance in service delivery, innovation, and compliance through proactive relationships and performance management in agreement with MAs
* Contribution to sourcing maturity, agility, and innovation by influencing ways of working and best practices across functions and geographies.
Required Skills & Qualifications
* 10+ years of experience in strategic sourcing or commercial roles or a delivery role, with a strong focus on network services procurement
* Demonstrated ability to engage and influence senior business stakeholders and translate commercial requirements into sourcing actions.
* Relevant Ericsson portfolio knowledge
* High level of strategic thinking, analytical capability, and business insight.
* Excellent communication and leadership skills, with the ability to drive cross-functional collaboration across cultures and geographies.
* Bachelor's degree in Business, Law, Engineering, or related field; Master's or MBA is a plus.
* Telecom/technology industry experience preferred but not required
Why Join Us?
* Be part of a sourcing transformation in a global telecommunications company with a strong focus on innovation and value creation.
* Lead service procurement strategies that directly influence business success and customer outcomes.
* Collaborate with diverse, cross-regional teams and industry-leading suppliers.
* Enjoy a culture that supports flexible working, professional growth, and high-impact performance.
Applications
This is a full-time position with hybrid work, based in Stockholm, Kista, starting as soon as possible. Ready to take media strategy to the next level? Apply now and be part of the future at Ericsson.We will reviewing applications ongoing, however interviews will be booked in early August. Last applying date is 4th of aug.
we do not accept applications by email! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "769889-43525831". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Menna Belacevic +46721452591 Jobbnummer
9430001