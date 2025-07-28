Head of Mfg Engineering Assembly ESK
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
What you will do
At Volvo CE, we don't just build machines; we build the future. Our core plant in Eskilstuna, where around 900 dedicated colleagues work, is central to that mission. Here, we manufacture axles and transmissions for wheel loaders, articulated haulers, and trucks - components that power the machines shaping the world around us.
In this exciting role, you will lead and drive production engineering assembly, rig and painting for one of the most dynamic and forward-thinking operations in the Volvo Group. Your leadership will be key in helping us realize our vision to become the world's best component factory.
You will have the opportunity to collaborate closely with our production management team, playing an important role in steering strategy, continuous improvements and innovations to strengthen our position as the leading manufacturer of axles and transmissions. Together with a highly skilled and diverse team, you will help shape the future of sustainable manufacturing at Volvo CE.
In the role of Manager for Production Engineering Assembly, Rig and Painting, you will be responsible for an experienced team of engineers who support daily production, drive the long-term development of our manufacturing processes, and ensure smooth introduction of new products. Your department plays a key role in several industrialization projects, both for the launch of new products and for transformation initiatives aimed at preparing our production for future demands. You will also be part of the Manufacturing Engineering management team, where your contribution will be important in achieving our shared goal of being recognized as the leading manufacturer of axles and transmissions.
Your future team
You will lead a team of around 20 people who work with manufacturing engineering in the areas of assembly, test rigs, and painting.
The role involves a high degree of cross-functional collaboration with both internal and external stakeholders. To thrive in this position, you should be comfortable engaging in various networks and enjoy communicating and sharing knowledge across functions.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, you will bring:
* University degree in engineering or same experience
• Proven leadership, networking and communication skills
• Manufacturing experience
• Experience from project management
• Experience in lean tools and practice
• Proficiency in the English language is required.
Personal skills
Your primary focus is to equip your team and each individual member with the optimal conditions necessary to achieve their full potential. You embrace responsibility and demonstrate creativity and innovation in your role. With strong communication skills, you are generous in sharing your knowledge, experience and networking with others. A passion for continuous development and people growth is essential in your position.
What's in it for you?
As Head of Production Engineering - Assembly, Rig & Painting at Volvo CE in Eskilstuna, you'll step into a key leadership role at the heart of sustainable manufacturing. You'll lead a team of 20 skilled engineers and collaborate closely with production and cross-functional teams to drive innovation, industrialization, and continuous improvement.
This is your opportunity to shape the future of a world-class component factory while working with cutting-edge technology, sustainable processes, and passionate people. At Volvo CE, we grow together - with big ambitions, bold ideas, and a shared purpose to build the future.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation industry is the place to be - your contribution helps shape the future of society.
We look forward to meeting you! Selection and interviews will begin no earlier than week 35, so don't wait too long to submit your application. We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Last application date: 2025-08-24
For further information, please contact:
Henrik Sohlén, Head of Manufacturing Engineering Operations Eskilstuna, henrik.sohlen@volvo.com
Christina Nordin, People and Culture partner, christina.nordin@volvo.com
