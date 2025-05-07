Head of Meltshop Technology
2025-05-07
The Head of Meltshop Technology is responsible for leading and overseeing all engineering and technological aspects of Meltshop operations. The role ensures that designs are efficient, compliant, and aligned with company standards. It is critical for advancing quality, safety, and innovation within our steelmaking facilities.
Key responsibilities (not limited to)
• Own and lead the engineering work for Meltshop technologies across Stegra projects.
• Provide leadership and guidance for the development of engineering and design strategies.
• Manage engineering work to ensure compliance with applicable codes, standards, regulations, and operational targets.
• Act as the primary interface between internal teams, engineering partners, vendors and construction execution teams.
• Ensure engineering deliverables are completed on time, within budget, and to the highest quality standards.
• Develop and maintain engineering and design standards to be applied consistently across projects.
• Support the growth of the Meltshop Technology function by recruiting and mentoring a team of technologists and engineers.
• Develop a blueprint for future Meltshop facility builds, ensuring replicable and scalable designs.
• Promote and ensure a safe working environment in all areas of responsibility.
• Complete all tasks as directed by the manager and fulfill all assigned responsibilities.
Requirements
Education and certifications
• Bachelor's or master's degree in metallurgical engineering, mechanical engineering, or related discipline.
• Certifications related to project management or safety preferable.
• All relevant certificates that are needed to do the job.
Experience
• Extensive previous experience in the design, building, and commissioning of steel or metal-producing facilities.
• Highly developed knowledge in meltshop technologies within the steel industry.
• Previous exposure to production and maintenance operations preferable.
• Solid experience in planning, executing, and managing large capital projects, particularly in collaboration with EPCM organisations.
• Proven experience in managing engineering and technology vendor partners.
Competences and skills
• Deep understanding of industry best practices, change management, and regulatory standards.
• Ability to deliver engineering projects effectively in a multi-stakeholder environment.
• Proficient in managing vendor and partner relationships.
