Head Of Learning
2024-11-14
Reports to: Director
Time allocation: 100%
Our vision
To be recognized as a leading international school that inspires and educates generations of global change-makers.
Our mission
Stockholm International School inspires and educates children of the global community, through internationally recognized learning programs. We enable international mobility and support growth and talent development in the Stockholm region and beyond.
Description/Purpose
The Head of Learning, together with other members of the school leadership team, strategically develops the school and ensures that SIS maintains its Mission, Vision, values, policies, and procedures.
The Head of Learning has a key role to play in ensuring the development of the SIS curriculum that is focused on the SIS Mission and Vision to ensure the highest quality for students' learning, internationalism, and innovation to meet future challenges. The Head of Learning is in charge of the school's (re)accreditation processes.
Duties/Responsibilities
Promotes the school's definition of learning and internationalism and keeps them alive throughout the school.
Is in charge of the school's vertical and horizontal alignment of curriculum as well as its regular revisions.
Creates the agenda and leads the Educational Leadership Team meetings.
Is in charge of the school's (re)accreditation processes.
Strongly cooperates with IB programme coordinators and subject leaders to ensure vertical and horizontal curricular alignment, as well as its revision.
Is aware of the work happening in the PLC groups and contributes to it by suggesting readings and topics for discussion.
Together with the director, sets a yearly curriculum development budget.
Decides on curriculum-related professional development for any particular school year and in cooperation with the ELT.
Leads the PDSE process of a group of teachers on an annual basis.
Implements with the ELT the school's agreed approach to PDSE/Development talks for all teachers in their PDSE group.
Works with the Advancement Director to identify and develop Cases for Support.
Assists with the strategic development of the whole school in cooperation with other members of the leadership team to meet future challenges the school may face.
Gives appropriate feedback to the Board when called upon to do so.
Required Qualifications and Attributes
Has previous experience in a leadership position within a school.
Has previous successful experience with IB Programmes.
Holds a university degree, either a BA in Education or Teaching qualifications.
Demonstrates strong team leadership and excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
Is community-oriented and motivated to involve the full range of the school community - staff, students, and parents in the management and development of the curriculum.
Acts as a school ambassador in engaging with external stakeholders when needed.
Is sensitive towards, and familiar with, a diverse range of student learning needs.
Is sensitive toward and understands cross-cultural issues.
Is successful in sharing teaching best practices and inspires a love of learning.
Is fluent in English (reading, writing, speaking).
Demonstrates ability to effectively manage human, financial, and physical resources to deliver a high-quality organizational outcome.
Has the ability to collaborate and work effectively in a team.
Has the ability to show initiative and work independently.
Has the ability to function effectively under pressure.
Has a pleasant and friendly personality.
Is a self-reflective life-long learner.
Has strong ethical principles and a sense of fairness.
Preferred Education and Experience
Demonstrated interest in remaining at the forefront of educational trends.
Demonstrated strategic thinking and analytical skills and the ability to use those to influence the educational agenda of the school.
Proven track record of success in leading members of a school's faculty.
At Stockholm International School we are committed to protecting children. Aligned with the recommendations of the International Task Force on Child Protection, we hold ourselves to a high standard of effective recruiting practices with specific attention to child protection. All applicants will therefore be required to undergo appropriate child protection screening. Included in the recruitment process will be a local and national police check as well as a mandatory police background check from the last year of employment in every country worked. A judicial background check will be conducted prior to the issuance of the contract for prospective candidates applying to work at our school.
Contract
Administrative - Permanent full-time (with six months probationary period)
Starting
August 4th, 2025
Salary
Individually negotiated
Application
Last day for application: Dec. 13h, 2024
We only accept applications in English and from qualified candidates. SIS holds the right to offer the position as soon as a viable candidate is found.
Please send your letter of interest and CV to application@intsch.se
