Head of IT Consultancy Sourcing Management (748204)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-07-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are seeking an experienced and dedicated Sourcing Category Manager to join our procurement team. This position is vital in implementing and driving Category Strategy, ensuring a category supplier base that meets our current and prospective business needs. The successful candidate will be responsible for maintaining supplier/partner risk, cost, and demand management whilst ensuring quality and compliance demands are met. This role calls for an individual with analytical decision-making skills and the ability to lead with integrity and professionalism.
What you will do:
• Design and manage the category structure, including content and driving operating model and governance.
• Devise category strategy through internal and external analysis, deep dives, quarterly business reviews, and category strategy approvals.
• Initiate preferred supplier list reviews and conduct supplier classification and remapping.
• Ensure adherence to all compliance and responsible sourcing practices.
• Lead and develop strategies, identifying performance barriers and managing stakeholder relationships.
• Manage overall sourcing execution process to meet strategic objectives.
The skills you bring:
• Category Strategy.
• Project Management Process.
• Leadership and development.
• Sourcing Execution.
• Negotiation.
• Communication.
• Category Management.
• Financial Acumen.
• Sourcing Compliance.
• Market insights.
• Ericsson Portfolio.
• Stakeholder Management.
• Change and Improvement Management.
• Business Understanding.
• Supplier Management.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse an inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Stockholm
Job details: Sourcing Category Manager Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Jobbnummer
8802227