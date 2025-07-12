Head of Investment
2025-07-12
Department: Finance
Location: Stockholm
Reports to: Chief Financial Officer
At OX2, your work will make a lasting impact. We are committed to accelerating access to renewable energy, thereby powering the great shift toward a sustainable future. Join OX2 and be part of a team driving meaningful progress while advancing your career. Let's power the great shift together.
We are now seeking a highly skilled and strategic Head of Investment Steering to
help build our investment steering function.
Head of Investment Steering
We are seeking a highly skilled and strategic Head of Investment Steering to
help build our investment steering function as a new role. This role is critical in supporting the company's growth by ensuring robust steering of renewable energy projects through development, realization and operation.
The successful candidate will be responsible for setting up the project steering, ensuring
governance and reviews, as well as collaborating with internal and external stakeholders to optimize the process and investment returns. Additionally, you will play an integral role as part of project teams supporting renewable assets through construction and into operations, ensuring continuity of oversight throughout the project lifecycle.
Key responsibilities:
Coordinate investment cycles, including stage gate reviews and internal approval processes.
Ensure investment proposals align with corporate strategy, financial frameworks, and capital allocation priorities.
Support development of long-term investment plans, scenario analyses, and capital budgeting.
Establish and manage investment governance policies, documentation standards, and evaluation criteria.
Drive robust business case evaluation, financial modeling, and risk assessment.
Collaborate with teams across development, realization, finance, and operations to ensure continuity of investment oversight.
Standardize financial models to improve consistency and comparability.
Track investment performance and conduct post-implementation reviews.
Prepare and deliver clear, insightful reporting to leadership and the Board, as applicable.
Ensure compliance with investment policies, financial regulations, and industry best practices.
Skills and Qualifications
The right candidate for this role has the following qualifications:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Finance, Business Administration, Engineering, or a related field.
10+ years of experience in financial planning, corporate finance, or investment analysis - ideally within the renewable energy sector.
Strong exposure to IPP business models and renewable energy-specific investment parameters.
Proven expertise in financial modeling (Excel), DCF analysis, and sensitivity analysis.
Experience developing and managing investment governance frameworks.
Strategic thinker with strong analytical and communication skills.
Collaborative mindset and ability to engage cross-functional stakeholders across a matrixed organization.
What we can offer you
At OX2, you'll be part of a mission-driven company accelerating access to renewable energy. You'll play a key role in building a scalable investment steering function that supports high-impact projects across Europe and beyond. If you thrive in a fast-paced, forward-looking environment and want to contribute to a sustainable energy future, we'd love to hear from you.
If you are not already convinced, here is some bullets as to why you should join our mission to accelerate access to renewable energy:
A truly international company
A knowledgeable team of experts and an energetic and ambitious workplace located in the heart of Stockholm.
A competitive compensation and benefits package.
The Recruitment Process
Applications will be reviewed continuously, so do not hesitate to send in your application as soon as possible. Please note however that interviews will be held earliest during August.
About OX2
OX2 develops, constructs, sells, owns, and operates renewable energy solutions at scale. OX2's project development portfolio consists of in-house developed as well as acquired projects in onshore and offshore wind, solar, and energy storage, in various phases of development. OX2 operates across Europe and in Australia. The company has about 500 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. OX2 is owned by EQT, one of the world's largest private equity investors. www.ox2.com Så ansöker du
