Head of Group Accounting
Polarium Energy Solutions AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Stockholm Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Polarium Energy Solutions AB i Stockholm
, Oskarshamn
eller i hela Sverige
We're on a journey to change the way the world uses energy and accelerate the transition to renewable energy through our market-leading energy storage systems. We operate globally, and the cornerstone for our company's rapid growth is making products that matter for society. In our international team, you'll have the key responsibility to develop our company's processes, create new ways of working, and maintain our business excellence across different verticals.
Responsibilities:
In the role as Head of Global Accounting, you will be responsible for, and overseeing, the operations of all our subsidiaries withing Polarium Group. You will ensure that each local accounting team adheres to group policies, maintains compliance with local regulations, and deliver high-quality financial data for consolidation and reporting.
Responsibilities include managing the month-end / year-end closing process, coordinating audits, develop and implementing accounting polices, improving financial systems and processes, and providing strategic financial leadership and reporting to senior management.
This role requires a strong leadership with a small team of direct reports within the Swedish office and additional resources within our subsidiaries. You will be based in central Stockholm with our office located in Hagastaden.
Your main tasks will be:
Leadership - Managing, developing and motivating a global accounting team
Strategic Support - Partnering with senior leadership and other finance functions to align financial operations with corporate strategy and provide insights
Compliance - Ensure adherence to local and international accounting standards and regulations, and coordination with external auditors
Continues process improvements - Creating and maintaining global accounting policies, procedures, and internal controls to ensure consistency and compliance
Closing process - Lead and coordinate the month-end closing process across all our subsidiaries, ensuring timely and accurate reporting
System and process improvement - Driving efficiency and automation in financial processes, involving optimization of the ERP system
Statutory Reporting - Overseeing the preparation and submission of statutory reports required by various local jurisdictions
Legal entity establishments - Financial management of our subsidiaries including establishment of potential new ones
Support with Annual Report and management reporting in accordance with IFRS
Who are you:
To succeed in the role of Head of Global Accounting at Polarium, you must be driven, analytical, and goal-oriented, with a profound interest in accounting. You should have a can-do attitude and the ability to create structure in a fast-paced environment. Strong communication skills, both verbal and written, are essential, as well as a collaborative nature that thrives in dialogue with others in the finance function.
You thrive in environments where you are given the opportunity to be involved in various accounting projects and are driven by continuing to improve routines, processes and working methods. When it comes to your experience, we see that you have an academic degree in economics and have subsequently worked for several years with accounting management within a global context with prior experience from leading teams. You are proficient in English and Swedish in both speech and writing.
We offer
Bonus system
Wellness contribution
Five extra flexibility days
Kindly submit your application through the provided apply button in the advertisement on our careers page, as we are unable to accept any applications via email in compliance with the GDPR regulations.
At Polarium, creating change in the energy industry starts with our team. We believe a diverse workplace brings creativity, innovation and better represents our customers, and the many communities they serve, around the world. A positive work-life balance is what supercharges our teamwork and a sustainable personal journey throughout our careers.
Since Polarium launched in 2015, we've been on a mission to redesign the energy industry. We're unlocking the massive potential of energy storage systems through our wide range of intelligent and digital services. Our passion for solving challenges is what drives our next generation of premium energy storage products in use on all continents and in all climate zones. Today, we power businesses, optimize energy usage, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions to create a cleaner future in energy.
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Polarium Energy Solutions AB
(org.nr 556986-5461), http://www.polarium.com Arbetsplats
Polarium Jobbnummer
9503597