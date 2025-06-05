Head of Front Frame, Fabrication Braås
Volvo Business Services AB / Chefsjobb / Växjö Visa alla chefsjobb i Växjö
2025-06-05
, Alvesta
, Uppvidinge
, Lessebo
, Hylte
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Växjö
, Borås
, Haninge
, Helsingborg
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
As a Head of Front Frame at Volvo CE in Braås, you will play a key role in our daily manufacturing operations and leadership of approximately 25 team members. You will be responsible for one of our production areas, covering processes such as plate cutting, machining, welding, and painting, ensuring smooth transition of parts to the assembly department.
Your primary focus will be to lead your team toward common goals, prioritizing safety, quality, delivery, and cost efficiency. You will engage your team through an inclusive leadership style, focusing on individual and group development.
In this role, you will have responsibility for:
* Health, safety, and environmental management within your production area
* Employee and competency development
* Budget and financial results for your section
* Tracking and monitoring of goals and key performance indicators (KPIs), acting on deviations
* Driving continuous improvement in production flows and processes
You will report directly to the Manufacturing Manager and be part of the Manufacturing leadership team.
Your future team
You will join a team of six dedicated Production Leaders, all working closely together to drive daily operations and development within the manufacturing department. We pride ourselves on having an open, supportive atmosphere where collaboration and a positive work environment are key to our success. As a team, we work closely with other departments to ensure efficiency and quality at every step.
Who are you?
We value personality and attitude highly - it's your approach and leadership that will make the difference. You are a hands-on, visible leader who engages and coaches your team to perform at their best. You have a holistic view of your production area and how it fits into the overall manufacturing process.
We would like you to have:
* Experience in leadership with personnel responsibility
* The ability to inspire and coach employees while leading through change
* Strong communication skills in both Swedish and English
* Knowledge and experience with Lean Production - both theoretical and practical
* A high school diploma or relevant higher education in technical or leadership fields (preferred)
What's in it for you?
At Volvo CE, you'll be part of a values-driven organization where you can shape the future of manufacturing. You'll join a global company with ample opportunities for professional and personal development. In Braås, you'll experience the best of both worlds: the close-knit environment of a smaller team, combined with the strength and support of a global organization.
Ready for the next move?
Does this sound like the right challenge for you? We look forward to receiving your application! Please note, interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis, so don't wait to apply. Last day to apply: June 23rd
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
For more information, please contact:
Henrik Törnblad, Manufacturing Manager - +46 70 089 77 71
Union representatives:
* Jimmy Lönnetun, Ledarna - +46 70 089 76 34
* Dennis Andersson, Akademikerna - +46 79 060 80 63
* Per Trozell, Unionen - +46 70 089 76 81
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "22036-43436120". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Kajsa Björkman 0739020654 Jobbnummer
9377301