Head of Engineering
Apsis International AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-03-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Apsis International AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Large company with great ambitions and close relations
efficy is a leading European Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution that provides businesses of all sizes with complete, flexible, customizable, and scalable software to enable their growth. efficy's platform includes products for marketing automation, sales, project management, customer service, and customer nurturing. Currently, more than 300,000 users from 63 countries use efficy's tool.
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brussels, efficy's around 500 employees work in local offices in Belgium, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Warsaw, Hong Kong, or remotely.
Our mission is to contribute to the success of every company by helping them transform customer data into customer insight while simplifying the work of their employees.
In efficy, two days are rarely the same, and things are changing rapidly. So, fasten your seat belt, and join us on the journey.
A unique work experience & company culture
We want our employees to thrive in their daily lives, and therefore you can expect challenges, online music quizzes, onsite ping-pong tournaments, and lots more. Communication is informal, and your colleagues are only a short call away.
Position Overview
Reporting into the CTO, you will be responsible for the management, planning, and organisation of the R&D activities and team within a geographical area, specifically focused on the development of APSIS, one of efficy's key product offerings.
Key Responsibilities Manage and coordinate R&D teams and resources, including recruitment, performance evaluations, training and support, to ensure efficient and effective operations.
Build a team of professionals, ensuring alignment between resource needs and availability.
Have the ability to perform the roles of R&D architect and coordinator within the organization.
Contribute to providing direction to the R&D department and follow up time slots, costs and resources linked to specific developments within the general lines of policy in consultation with the CTO to ensure that the organisation's goals can be realised.
Take responsibility for drawing up and follow up the investment and development budget to ensure that sufficient resources are made available and that these are used in the best possible manner to achieve set objectives.
Formulate and develop specific research programmes to ensure that you contribute towards the realisation of the R&D goals.
Set the correct priorities and harmonise the planning of the different projects to be realised in the best possible manner based on other operations to ensure that an efficient and structured approach and execution of the different projects can be guaranteed.
Coach and work on the development of your employees to ensure their competencies, skills and know-how are used and developed to the best advantage and to work as a well-functioning department.
Stay well-informed about industry trends and advancements, consistently update knowledge in line with emerging developments, to enhance credibility and provide a service based on up-to-date expertise.
This role would be a hybrid set up from either Malmö or Stockholm
We offer YOU
A competitive salary package with bonus system, and a referral program
A stable and growing company with an entrepreneurial mindset where we will listen to your ideas and support you to make it happen
High flexibility and hybrid work is part of our DNA
State-of-the-art offices with our unique co-living-co-working concept where teamwork is the norm
International growing opportunities and internal mobility
Events: team lunches, after work, sports, trips
Learning opportunities: languages, tech, product, sales techniques, leadership
Do you have questions about this position? Please contact jobs@efficy.com
Find more jobs at https://jobs.efficy.com.
efficy is a people-first employer. We offer equal opportunities to all our candidates. We pride ourselves on the diversity of our people. We welcome you, and everything that makes you-well, you. That includes your gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, age, or disability status. So, if you're interested in joining us, please feel free to apply. We can't wait to meet you!
Disclaimer
efficy is not accepting unsolicited assistance from search firms for this employment opportunity. Please, no phone calls or emails. All resumes submitted by search firms to any employee at efficy via email, the Internet, or in any form and/or method without a valid written search agreement in place for this position will be deemed the sole property of efficy. No fee will be paid in the event the candidate is hired by efficy as a result of an unsolicited referral or through other means. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Apsis International AB
(org.nr 556615-5437) Arbetsplats
efficy Jobbnummer
9239038