About the Zeekr brand
Zeekr is Geely's luxury EV brand and is committed to being a user-driven tech company. We create new ecosystems focused on innovation with users at the centre of operations.
We have a chance to define the values of the Zeekr brand first of all, and there are two statements that are important for its future: one is being human centric, and the other is about being technology driven. Both of these ideologies are pushing the design philosophy forward."- Stefan Sielaff, VP of Global Design, Geely Auto Group, Head of Zeekr Design & Head of Geely Design Center Gothenburg in Car Design News on Dec 12, 2022
About the team
We are a fast-growing team of both creative and management professionals with the task of delivering exciting global products suitable for volume production and innovative concepts. In an inspiring studio environment, we build and maintain a top-class design team of multiple nationalities. With best-in-class processes and tools, we challenge preconceptions and deliver premium car design.
The benefits of working with us
We combine the speed and flexibility of a start-up with the knowledge and support of a global player. In our vibrant and creative teams, everyone has the chance to be heard. We strive for well-being, self-expression, and conscious design. At ZEEKR we are one big family and combine the best of both worlds!
Your new workplace
Welcome to Geely Design Center Gothenburg, the new multi-brand studio from Geely Auto Group, dedicated to supporting the design efforts for the premium high-tech electric brand Zeekr. This remarkable design house is spearheaded by automotive design veteran, Stefan Sielaff, who oversees more than 500 design talents from all over the world in shaping tomorrow's cars.
Your future role as Head of Design Visualization
As head of Design Visualization, you will lead our Viz team and be responsible for CGI and animations for both Marketing and inhouse production as well as VR and AI.
In close collaboration with the Heads of Creative Design you will set the future goals for development of our Viz team.
We are an expanding team and you will be responsible to recruit and continue to grow the team with highly skilled talents.
What are we looking for
We are searching for a proactive person that has a passion for cutting edge technologies and softwares with experience of leading in transformation.
Are you a forward looking person with great relation building skills, always looking after the team and of course with deep knowledge and interest in Design Visualization that enjoys an ever changing environment you might be the person we are looking for.
For more information please contact:
Louise Munkberg, Head of Digital Modelling & Visualization, louise.munkberg@geelydesign.com
for questions regarding the position
Kristina Larsson Djokovic, Senior Recruiter, kristina.larsson@cevt.se
for questions regarding the recruitment process
Last Application date: 2023-08-27
Note that July 10 - August 21 , 2023 is the main summer vacation period in ZEEKR Design.
Apply today. We look forward to hearing from you.
Please note that due to GDPR regulations we can only accept applications and CV's sent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels.
Working at ZEEKR Design
