Head of Commercial AI & Data Foundation
2026-01-22
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
As Head of Commercial AI & Data Foundation, you lead a multidisciplinary unit to establish and operate a fit-for-purpose AI and Data foundation including Master Data Management across Scania's commercial landscape. You grow technical and organizational capabilities, drive strategy execution, manage the AI and Analytics portfolio, lead data engineering, data stewardship, master data management, and drive data standardization within the transport industry.
Job Responsibilities
Execute AI and Data Strategy and operational model; align strategic bets and priorities
Set AI and Data architecture; ensure integration across the system landscape
Govern and improve data quality frameworks via Data Mesh and data stewardship
Drive Master Data Management development and operations
Develop and co-create reusable blueprints (templates, guidelines, instructions) for speed and standardization of data and AI capabilities
Build and co-create organizational capabilities in AI and Data across functions
Collaborate with IT and business stakeholders to implement and improve Data Mesh
Lead AI & Analytics portfolio management; capture opportunities and use case ideas for common prioritization; and drive data product roadmaps
Ensure legal compliance and ethical considerations (AI Act, Data Act); work closely with Legal
Influence European transport industry standardization; engage partners and ecosystem players
Who You Are
Proven ability to lead a multi-disciplinary unit; prior leadership and line management roles in AI and Data
5+ years driving Data and AI adoption in large organizations
Demonstrated technical expertise in Data, BI, AI, ML
Strong stakeholder and partnership management across global teams
Strong communication and presentation skills
Ambitious, collaborative, and resilient
People-oriented and inspiring leader
Excellent communicator and mentor
Customer-first mindset with respect, team spirit, and responsibility
Passionate about sustainability and data-driven innovation
We believe you are a purpose-driven, inspiring leader who balances strategic vision with operational excellence. You align diverse stakeholders, build high-performing teams, and turn strategy into tangible outcomes. You enjoy making people grow and help them develop in their roles.
This Is Us
We are part of Scania Commercial's Digitalization & Processes organization, working closely with domain data owners, MDM, engineering, analytics/ML, and architecture teams. We value an inclusive, learning culture with hybrid work options (Södertälje base), flexible hours, wellness support, result bonus, and access to Scania Job Express buses for an easy commute. Your unique perspectives help shape sustainable mobility solutions.
As a team: We work with ownership, openness, and accountability to achieve goals together.
Collaborate with highly skilled engineers in an innovative environment.
Opportunity to directly impact engineering efficiency and product quality.
Supportive culture that values ambition, autonomy, and continuous learning.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-02-08. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Björn Lindstenz, bjorn.lindstenz@scania.com
