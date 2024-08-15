Head of Accounting, Financial team (Full-time)
2024-08-15
At Nexus, part of French IN Groupe, we secure the new society that emerges in the ever-expanding world of digital transformation. By challenging ourselves to go further and do better, we're developing technology for high-demand global clients. Nexus' Smart ID solutions and IoT platforms are changing how we perceive trusted identities. Do you want to be a part of our journey?
Marie Aurore Nicaise, IN Group's Digital Services Business Unit CFO is looking to strengthen the team with an experienced leader within Accounting.
What we offer you
Lead an international and dynamic team with the opportunity to work on high-impact projects across Europe.
Support more than 200 clients such as Northvolt, Sweco, Danfoss, Airbus, Volkswagen, Siemens, and more.
Expand our organization's European Footprint by leading and innovating within Identity Management across our network.
What you'll do at Nexus
As the Head of Accounting, you will oversee the accounting functions for Sweden, other Nordic countries, and Germany. You will manage statutory entity accounts, reporting, and year-end closing, including mid-year and full-year consolidation packages. Your role is crucial in ensuring the financial integrity and regulatory compliance of our operations while supporting the overall strategic objectives of the company.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Manage statutory entity accounts, reporting, and year-end closing, including mid-year and full-year consolidation packages.
Oversee Swedish accounting teams and local accounting managers.
Establish a regional approach for AP and AR functions in line with group strategy.
Collaborate closely with business controllers.
Ensure compliance with local GAAP and tax regulations.
Harmonize and optimize processes across the region based on group policies.
Manage cash and cash forecasts in accordance with group policies.
Upgrade tools through digitization and participate in the implementation of the new Group ERP.
Conduct ad hoc analyses and projects.
About you
You know how to plan, organize, and prioritize work effectively. You ensure that hand-offs are correct and take pride in accuracy and precision.
You work well with other people and relate to them in a responsive and smooth way. You understand the importance of listening, communicating, and resolving conflicts in a constructive way.
You are a pragmatic hands-on problem solver who enjoys driving initiatives and make them succeed. You are business driven and own a positive growth mindset.
You take responsibility for your work and independently structure the approach and drive processes and projects with minimal guidance, but you also know how to lead, motivate, and empower others with the capacity necessary to effectively achieve common goals.
You embrace your strong networking and building relationships skills.
You possess sharp analytical skills which allow you to handle difficult or unexpected situations in the workplace as well as complex business challenges.
Qualifications
You possess a significant background in accounting/finance and have extensive knowledge of GAAP.
You have experience in people management within finance and are comfortable managing a remote team.
You are experienced in establishing controlling in-service activities.
You have a Master's degree or equivalent experience.
You possess professional working proficiency in English. While Swedish and/or French is a plus, a strong understanding of the Swedish industry and legislation is highly valued.
You are comfortable working in a matrix environment.
You have the ability to travel within Europe.
Not sure you meet 100% of the qualifications?
At Nexus, we understand that experience comes in many forms. We're dedicated to adding new perspectives to the team - so if your experience is this close to what we're looking for, please consider applying.
Transparency, security, and trust are the core of our company; therefore, the final candidate will be subjected to a background check before training.
Please submit your CV in English
Nexus is an equal opportunity employer. We truly believe in being ONE Nexus. You are welcomed at Nexus for who you are, no matter where you come from or what you look like. Our technology is for everyone, and so is our workplace. So, bring us your personal experience, your perspectives, and your background to thrive, collaborate, and be forward-thinking! It's in our differences that we will find the power to keep innovating the way we secure the world. Ersättning
