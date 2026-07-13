Harmonic Analysis Engineer For Hvdc
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2026-07-13
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The opportunity
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group within Hitachi Energy that develops, manufactures, and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and to connect offshore wind farms to the grid.
We are looking for two project engineers to join the Harmonic Analysis team within HVDC. We welcome applications from both entry-level and experienced candidates. If this opportunity interests you, we encourage you to apply even if you do not meet every requirement.
In this role, you will work with harmonic analysis, power quality, and electrical system studies for HVDC converter stations. You will collaborate across projects and contribute to the successful integration of HVDC stations with electrical networks and offshore wind farms.
The most important qualities for this role are your engineering mindset and your willingness to learn and explore new areas.
How you'll make an impact
Collaborate in project teams responsible for the electrical system design of HVDC converter stations. Perform harmonic studies below 15 kHz and support compliance measurements during commissioning.
Evaluate whether specified harmonic power quality requirements can be fulfilled.
Analyze small-signal stability in the harmonic range when connecting an HVDC station to a network or wind farm.
Propose active or passive mitigation measures, such as harmonic filters or harmonic dampers, when needed.
Calculate harmonic stresses in HVDC station main circuit equipment and assess whether mitigation measures or redesigns are required.
Develop tools in Excel, MATLAB, or Python to efficiently analyze and process large amounts of data.
Participate in technical discussions and negotiations with colleagues, customers, and suppliers. Present your work and contribute to discussions on challenges and the path forward.
Write clear and professional technical reports describing complex study work and results.
Participate in conferences and standardization work groups within the international engineering community.
Live Hitachi Energy's values of safety and integrity by taking responsibility for your actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Electronic Engineering, or Engineering Physics.
General understanding of electrical power systems and related equipment.
Ability to model and analyze electrical circuits in the frequency domain, both by hand and using computer-based tools.
Understanding of how multi-phase systems can be analyzed using modes.
A practical approach to problem solving, understanding that models and calculations are estimates, that input data can be uncertain, and that technical requirements may need to be challenged and discussed with customers to find effective solutions.
Strong communication and technical report writing skills.
Programming experience in MATLAB is highly beneficial. Experience with Python is also valued.
Experience with EMT tools such as PSCAD is advantageous.
Fluency in written and spoken English.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Please find out more about our world leading technology at https://www.hitachienergy.com/offering/product-and-system/hvdc
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits and a place where you can be yourself? We are ready for you!
Please note that applications will be reviewed by mid-August due to the summer vacation period.
Recruiting manager Satya Prakash Choudhury, satya-prakash.choudhury@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Sara Wendel, sara.wendel@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
10000747