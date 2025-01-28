Hardware System Integrator (Lund)
Prevas Test & Measurement AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2025-01-28
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Prevas Test & Measurement AB i Lund
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to build systems that enable research andinnovation? Do you enjoy diverse assignments in different technological fields? Are you interested in working at a smaller, specialized consulting company where your ideas are valued? If so, you would be a great fit for Prevas Test & Measurement! We want to offer you an inclusive and supportive work environment where your technical skills and knowledge will be used well.
We have been part of Prevas since October 2023, constituting our unit specialized in test and measurement technology.
About the Role
As a consultant, you can work onsite with our customers or on projects at our office. We create solutions that help our customers get valuable insights from physical measurements.As a system developer, you will design and implement both software and hardware solutions in large research facilities and research-heavy industries. This typically includes integrating electronics, sensors, measurement instruments, and control units. A wide set ofsoftware tools and programming languagesare essential means to reach the end goal.You will maintain infrastructure for large-scale data handling and ensure smooth operations for cutting-edge researchers.
About YouYou have a good understanding of physics, possibly through a research background, while being experienced in writing code for hardware control and instrumentation.You enjoy taking initiative when needed and work well both independently and in a team. This means you are driven and able to take responsibility for your contributions. Additionally, you value the balance between listening to others and contributing your ideas, making you a highly appreciated coworker. You are driven by curiosity and motivated to find technical solutions to humankind's big challenges.
You have an MSc in electrical engineering, engineering physics, or equivalent.
You have at least two years ofwork experience or a PhDin a relevant field.
You have professional experience working as a software developer or possess skills at the equivalent level.
You have experience in interfacing hardware with code that you have written.
You are well-versed in Python, C++, and/orLabVIEW.
You are comfortable in a Linux environment (Experience in Tango or Epics is a plus).
You are proficient at speaking/reading/writing in English (Swedish is a plus).
To succeed in this role you have experience with one or more of the following...
Measurement system development
Automated hardware testing
The interface hardware/software
Control systems such as Tango or EPICS
Sensor integration
Communication protocols such as TCP/IP, RS-232
Signal Processing
Our Offer
At Prevas Test & Measurement you will have the opportunity to engage in both professional and personal growth. We offer flexible work hours, supportive leadership, and regular social activities that strengthen our company community. Our projects are challenging and diverse, we take on anything that can be physically measured, and engage with all industries that handle hardware.
Our Commitment to SustainabilitySustainability is at the core of our mission. We prioritize working with and supporting businesses that develop green technology to tackle environmental challenges. As a part of our team, you will contribute to creating sustainable solutions that exceed our customers' expectations.
We place a lot of focus on creating a fun and sustainable working environment for all our coworkers. On our mission for an equal and inclusive environment, we aim to reach at least a 40% female workforce.
Apply Now!Have we sparked your interest? Send us your application as soon as possible!
Applications close: 2025-03-31.
More About Prevas Test & MeasurementPrevas Test & Measurement (formerlyDVel) specializes in hardware test automation at our office in central Lund. We offer consulting services and/or deliver complete measurement systems and test rigs. Our projects are highly diverse, and our customers exist within several different industries. At present, we have 30 employees and look forward to growing with your addition.
As of October 2023, we became a part of Prevas. We are a business unit within Prevas South and will continue to provide expertise in test and measurement. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Prevas Test & Measurement AB
(org.nr 556913-8943), https://www.dvel.se Arbetsplats
Prevas Test & Measurement Kontakt
Rebecca Honnér rebecca.honner@prevas.se Jobbnummer
9130064