Hardware Engineer
2026-01-15
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a digital key platform team within the automotive industry, focusing on developing digital key hardware and ensuring end-customer behavior through verification and validation. The role also includes close collaboration with suppliers and manufacturing partners to secure robust, high-quality hardware solutions for a key fob and related interface components.
Job DescriptionDevelop hardware for a digital key solution, including key fob hardware and surrounding interface components.
Secure product quality by leading design reviews and supporting quality and certification work.
Collaborate with experts and engineers to review design prerequisites and design specifications.
Review test plans, evaluate test results, and support verification and validation activities.
Deep dive into electronic and mechanical aspects of the hardware design.
Coordinate with development partners, in-house development, and validation activities.
Follow up with manufacturing partners to ensure successful industrialization.
RequirementsUniversity degree in embedded electronics hardware, electronics hardware design, or equivalent experience.
Minimum 5 years of experience in hardware development within the automotive industry or consumer market.
Experience with FMEA.
Experience with DV/PV testing.
Experience with ISO-TS.
Experience with EMC.
Application
Application

Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
