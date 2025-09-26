Hardware engineer
Mission Consultancy Assistance Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2025-09-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mission Consultancy Assistance Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Lund
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for skilled engineers with experience in power engineering and/or PCB design for a variety of projects with our clients.
Our clients are involved in exciting development work within research, space, defense, marine, automation, and more - and they are growing rapidly.
We are seeking individuals who want to work on the development of systems and products within the electronics segment, where you will have the opportunity to contribute to a safer and more high-tech future.
In these projects, you may work on everything from feasibility studies and concept development to testing and installation of finished products. This can include requirements management, systemization, design, development of various power distribution solutions, verification, and troubleshooting. In some cases, work with cabling, procurement, and project management may also be included.
Your profile
To succeed in this role, we believe that, in addition to having a relevant education in electronics, you are a strong communicator who is comfortable interacting with many different stakeholders. You are thorough and structured in your work and have a genuine interest in electronics, advanced technology, and its future. You are curious and eager to share new ideas, while also being receptive to input from the rest of the team.
Desired qualifications:
Professional experience in power engineering or electronic design
Experience with PCB design
Experience with electrical cabinet design
Ability to compile/write requirement and design specifications and review documentation
Proficiency with tools such as Cadence, Mentor, Fusion 360, AutoCAD, and others
Strong verbal and written communication skills Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-26
E-post: Career-SE@mca-groupe.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mission Consultancy Assistance Sweden AB
(org.nr 556923-9030)
Engelbrektsgatan 71 (visa karta
)
412 52 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9528127