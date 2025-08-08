Hardware Design Engineer
Elektron Music Machines Mav AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2025-08-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Elektron Music Machines Mav AB i Göteborg
Elektron builds state-of-the-art electronic music instruments with deep functionality and exceptional sonic capabilities.
With a track record of iconic products such as the Machinedrum, Octatrack and Digitakt, Elektron has become uniquely positioned in the artist and producer community.
We're now expanding our team, to push the edge of music creation and meet customer demand. With small teams, flat hierarchy, and high emphasis on creativity, Elektron gives room for every idea to be heard. Joining the Elektron team means being trusted in your abilities.
Do you want to be a part of the team that creates the best electronic music instruments in the world?
Role Description
We are currently looking for a full-time Hardware Design Engineer to expand the R&D team. As an electronics hardware design engineer at Elektron you will work with the complete electronics hardware design chain; from product ideas, through prototype stages, to industrialization and production.
This position is on-site-role only in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Key responsibilities
Electronics hardware design - Specification, schematics, PCB layout.
Verification - Simulations, board bring-up, design verification.
Component/technology selection - Finding suitable components, electronic as well as electro-mechanical and communicating with suppliers.
Industrialization - Managing and securing good producibility (DFM) as well as repairability of the complete product, including electrical as well as mechanical parts.
Compliance - Ensuring regulatory compliance of the product.
Product maintenance and production support, including existing product portfolio.
Design reviews - Reviewing within the hardware team.
Process improvements - Collaborate to improve internal processes
With possible extensions to
Mechanical design - Mechanical elements and complete assemblies.
Required skills
Master of Science in Electrical Engineering, or similar experience.
Extensive embedded systems design knowledge, digital and analog.
Experience with ECAD tools.
Knowing your way around the lab, including soldering skills.
Good understanding of user-facing components, their properties, and implementations.
A structured way of working, using version control, issue trackers and similar tools.
Several years of working experience in a similar field.
Fluent spoken and written English
Valued skills
Audio, music & synthesizer knowledge.
Regulatory compliance expertise for world-wide markets, CE, FCC, RED etc.
Mechanical design and 3D CAD knowledge.
Experience with production testing and a drive for testability.
Knowledge in Altium Designer.
What we offer
A dynamic and multicultural workplace where you have the opportunity to make a real impact and take ownership. At Elektron, you'll experience great team spirit and a warm atmosphere, with music at the heart of everything we do. You'll work closely with all departments and gain a broad understanding of the company, opening doors for professional development and long-term growth. Along the way, you'll enjoy regular social events, fresh fruit, free parking, a wellness benefit, and more - all backed by the security of a collective agreement.
Start: As soon as possible, by agreement
Scope: Full-time, permanent position
Location: Banehagsliden 5, Gothenburg
Application deadline: August 31, 2025
Since this ad is posted during the holiday season, we won't be getting back to you until September - but rest assured, you haven't been forgotten, and we promise to reach out as soon as we can.
Have a wonderful summer - greetings from Elektron! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Elektron Music Machines Mav AB
(org.nr 556713-8093)
Banehagsliden 5 (visa karta
)
414 51 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9450594