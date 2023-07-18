Hardware Component Owner
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
This is us, your new colleagues
Join our dynamic team at Volvo Group as we revolutionize the future of on-board connectivity solutions and technology strategies. As the leading competence center for Wireless Technologies, we provide timely and secure data over wireless connections to all brands within the Volvo Group. If you have a passion for driving innovation and want to be at the forefront of communication and positioning technologies, this is the perfect opportunity for you. Join us in shaping the future of connectivity within the automotive industry and make a significant impact within the Volvo Group.
About the role
Due to our expansive phase, we are now looking for a Hardware Component Owner with excellent technical expertise who want to join our collaborative and passionate team. With us, you'll get the opportunity to build up the future vehicle connectivity platform and make your mark on our digital transformation. An agile development team, modern tools, new technology and great development opportunities await!
As part of this role, you will be responsible for driving investigations into new technologies. You will play a key role in developing the technical requirements of hardware components, ensuring they meet the necessary specifications and standards. It will be your responsibility to handle and investigate returned components from the field, identifying any issues and taking appropriate actions. You will actively participate in improving the hardware test methodology, contributing to the enhancement of testing procedures and practices. As the quality responsible for our components, you will ensure their compliance with strict quality standards and drive continuous improvement efforts. Furthermore, you will be responsible for monitoring and ensuring supplier progress, closely following up on technical matters and resolving any challenges that arise.
It will be your duty to ensure the seamless ordering and release of hardware parts in relevant production and delivery systems. Lastly, you will contribute to product technology roadmaps and the harmonization of documentation and process alignment, ensuring consistency and clarity.
Additional responsibilities:
Build and maintain supplier relations, e.g., supplier interaction and selection
Share knowledge with your colleagues and contribute to relevant communities of practice, e.g., the Sustainability team
Facilitate communication and stakeholder interaction with SW component owners, functional owners, system leaders, project managers, and brand representatives.
We are looking for you...
• who are eager to grow as a professional and learn more about vehicle connectivity. Agile product development is where you thrive, and you love to inspire, develop, and motivate your colleagues and yourself. With your customer-focused approach, you are passionate about creating the best customer solutions and experiences. You have a genuine and profound passion for sustainability. Your actions and mindset reflect your concern for the environment and a drive to contribute to sustainable practices. Most of all, you believe in the power of collaboration between diverse teams to bring new and innovative ideas to the table, on a global scale.
Requirements:
Master's degree in electronics/computer engineering or equivalent education
5-10 years documented experience in electronics design and product development
Experience from telecom and automotive industry
Excellent communication and collaboration abilities, to work cross-functionally
Fluent in English, both verbal and written - Swedish is a merit!
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
Opportunities for personal and professional growth
Celebration of diversity and unique contributions
Supportive and inclusive environment
If our entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability, and customer-focused mindset light your inner fire, we might be a great match!
Due to summer vacations, all applications will be reviewed from w.32. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application! Apply here!
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden.
For additional information about the recruitment process, contact Elif Saglik, Recruiter, at elif.saglik@consultant.volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
7970837