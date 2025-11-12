Hands-on Technician
2025-11-12
Are you someone who enjoys working with your hands and has a strong interest in technology and craftsmanship? We're looking for a practical, detail-oriented person to join a production team working with advanced materials in a dynamic workshop environment.
In this role, you'll be part of a collaborative team where precision, problem-solving, and hands-on work are central. You'll contribute to building high-quality products from start to finish, using both traditional and modern techniques.
OM TJÄNSTEN
This role involves hands-on construction and repair of high-quality technical products. You will be an integral part of a skilled team, working from design to final assembly, ensuring each product meets exceptional standards of performance and aesthetics. Whether you have experience from workshops, production environments, or simply a strong technical interest this could be the opportunity for you.
If you move forward in the process, you will learn more about the role and the company.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Constructing, assembling, and finishing components using various materials
• Reading and interpreting technical drawings and blueprints
• Performing carpentry, lamination, and precision work
• Ensuring high-quality standards and structural integrity
• Maintaining tools and equipment
• Following safety procedures and documentation routines
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Good practical knowledge of working in production or workshop environments
• Basic to good theoretical understanding of materials like composites or wood (wood, fiberglass, composites).
• Practical experience using power tools safely
• Ability to follow instructions and work from technical drawings
• Attention to detail and a quality-focused mindset
• English communication skills (spoken and written)
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience with advanced composite materials.
• Familiarity with installing systems in technical or mechanical environments (e.g., basic electrical or plumbing components).
• Hands-on experience developing or assembling small-scale technical projects or prototypes.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Stress tolerant
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
• Stable
• Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Our client is a leader in marine craftsmanship.
