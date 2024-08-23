HA OSM Manager
2024-08-23
About HS Ad / LG Electronics
Established in 1984, HS Ad serves LG Group's primary in-house agency handling the majority of its domestic and global advertising initiatives. HS Ad is a global network advertising agency located in 28 countries and cities providing distinctive creative hybrid advertising solutions for ATL, BTL and digital. We are concentrating their business expansion in providing digital marketing and consumer experience solutions at offline and online stores. HS Ad Nordic is located in Kista and shares the office building with LG Electronics Nordic. The position holder will work closely with the LG Electronics Nordic team. Check out our website: https://www.hsad.co.kr/en/
We are seeking a highly skilled Online Channel Marketing Specialist to execute digital marketing plans and
campaigns within the Home Appliances sector, across LG's owned, paid, and retail channels in the Nordic region (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland). The ideal candidate will excel in project and campaign management, effectively coordinating with both internal stakeholders (LG Electronics Nordics) and external retailers and agencies. Proficiency in Swedish and English is essential, with additional Nordic languages considered an advantage.
Overall Job Purpose:
1. Ensure strong visibility across online channels, including retailer websites and LG.com (D2C Channel), for the Home Appliances business.
2. Oversee the execution of retailer joint marketing plans, paid media, affiliate programs, and LG.com campaigns. This includes creating targeted and promotional campaigns, analyzing performance data, and aligning activities with business objectives to enhance customer engagement and retention.
Key Responsibilities:
Content & SKU Management: Monitor and localize product and marketing content for the Nordic market, ensuring efficient implementation across all channels.
Retail Channel: Execute, analyze, report, and optimize Home Appliances Joint Marketing Plans with key online retailers.
D2C Channel: Manage paid media, affiliate programs, and LG.com campaigns for the Home Appliances D2C channel.
Creative Development: Develop category banners, landing pages, and new product content within set timelines.
Ratings & Reviews: Monitor and syndicate reviews between LG.com and retailer sites; suggest review generation activities based on insights.
Content Creation: Craft engaging content (creatives, copy) for retailer communications, paid media, affiliate programs, and LG.com campaigns.
Project Management: Coordinate across internal teams, design teams, and agencies, ensuring delivery within budget.
Content Accuracy: Enhance marketing materials and ensure accuracy of on-site content on retailer websites.
Analytics & Reporting: Provide analytics and campaign performance reports, extracting insights for continuous optimization.
SEO/SEM Support: Conduct health checks, keyword analysis, optimization, and SEM localization.
Requirements & Experience:
Proficiency in Swedish and English (written and spoken); additional Nordic languages (Norwegian, Danish, or Finnish) are a plus.
Proven experience in digital campaign management and content translation.
Experience working directly with design teams, media, and translation agencies.
Strong skills in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint.
Experience in Consumer Electronics and e-commerce is advantageous (Brand or Agency Side).
Experience in Google Analytics and/ or other digital stats reporting tools.
Proficiency in CMS (preferably Adobe Experience Manager) and paid media platforms is a plus.
Education and Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience.
3-5 years of experience in a similar role, ideally within the Consumer Electronics industry.
Personal Attributes, Behaviors, and Competencies:
Adaptable to the evolving digital landscape.
Strong commercial awareness and business acumen.
Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a team.
Commitment to continuous learning and skill development.
Proactive attitude with a willingness to go the extra mile.
Excellent communication and presentation skills.
Exceptional organizational skills; able to manage multiple projects under tight deadlines and within budget.
High implementation standards with attention to detail and design.
Resilience in driving projects to successful, customer-focused solutions.
Strong relationship-building skills with the ability to engage with customers, agencies, and stakeholders.
Gravitas to quickly build respect and trust with internal and external stakeholders.
Why Join Us:
We welcome candidates with a passion for digital marketing, a proactive mindset, and a desire to contribute to a dynamic team environment. If you possess additional skills or experiences beyond those listed, we encourage you to share them during the interview process.
This role reports to the Head of Digital & E-commerce and is part of the Digital & E-commerce team within HS Ad Nordic, an LG company. Så ansöker du
