H&M Summer Internship - Product Development
Job Description
Curious about what it's like to see the world of Product development at H&M? Are you eager to get hands-on experience and turn your theoretical knowledge into practical skills. If you are intrigued by how the world's largest fashion brand operates, then this opportunity is for you! Level up your learning journey and gain those essential skills that will benefit
As a Product Development Intern at H&M, you will get the opportunity to spend 11 weeks learning about our business and different functions while getting real-life experience working on current projects. Additionally, it's a great networking opportunity collaborating with colleagues across the company and connecting with interns from other programs to explore the versatility of our business.
During the internship, you will get to work next to Product Developers who will play a key role in developing your skills and offer different training opportunities. You will have a network of support from experienced colleagues that will be on hand to help you learn.
This is your chance to launch a stellar career and help us transform the fashion world. Let's shape the future together!
What you'll be doing:
Coordinate sample handling and follow up on timelines to ensure products meet quality and strategy requirements.
Maintain and update product information in internal systems to keep data accurate and accessible.
Support the Product Developer in preparing product documentation and presentations for internal reviews.
Communicate with cross-functional teams such as Design, Product Management, and Planning to secure alignment throughout the development process.
What you'll be learning:
How the full product development process works-from initial concept to final product launch in global markets.
Best practices for managing timelines, quality checks, and supplier communication.
How assortment decisions are made based on trend analysis and commercial insights.
Practical skills in handling product data and working with PLM or similar systems.
Insights into cross-functional collaboration with design, buying, planning, and marketing teams.
How sustainability and compliance requirements are integrated into product development.
The importance of balancing creativity with commercial thinking in a fast-paced fashion environment.
Qualifications
To be successful in the role as Product Developer Intern, we believe that you are:
A student studying Fashion Studies, Product Development, Bying, Textile, or similar, who is in the later stages of their academic career and will have coursework remaining after completing this internship.
A creative and curious mindset with strong interest in fashion and global fashion trends.
Excited to learn and self-motivated to drive tasks in an entrepreneurial setting.
Strong interest for fashion and product
Interest in commercial fashion.
Results driven and able to take on own initiatives.
Collaborative team player with great communication skills
Fluent in English, both written and verbal and with excellent communication skills.
Additional Information
This is a full-time internship located at our Head Office in Stockholm. We are looking for someone to start from 9th June until 21st August for 11 weeks.
For more information please visit our Internship sight: https://career.hm.com/internship/
Good to know - Application & Practical Information
Excited to join us? Then please get in touch. The last day to apply is 31st January. Due to GDPR we can only handle applications via our career site. Send us your application in English including a resume and
Benefits
This is a paid internship program, meaning you will work full-time and receive a market-based salary. Other H&M Group benefits will be shared later in the process. This position requires a valid permit to live and work in Sweden .
Recruitment Process & Timeline
When you apply for the Product Development internship role, we will have the following steps in the process:
Screening questions: when you apply, you will be asked to answer a few short questions to assess your eligibility for the role.
Virtual Assessment Center: if successful, you will be invited to a one-day assessment center, taking place between February 16th and March 3rd, including a behavioral interview and a case & competence interview. Details and preparations will be shared in advance.
Final decision: our goal is to be able to let you know the outcome of the assessment center before March 13th
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
