Guidewire Solution Architect
2025-04-05
We are seeking a seasoned Guidewire Solution Architect to support a pre-study focused on scaling an existing Guidewire core transformation program. This assignment involves replacing the current claims core system in Finland for the Motor lines, with the pre-study assessing feasibility, designing solutions, and creating a roadmap for implementation.
The key responsibilities include:
Understanding business requirements and translating them into solution designs
Breaking down epics and features into a clear, actionable roadmap
Evaluating the trade-offs between different infrastructure, governance, and development approaches, such as choosing between a single or multiple instances
Analyzing long-term maintenance and operational cost-efficiency while ensuring scalability for future deliveries
The ideal candidate will possess deep expertise in Guidewire solution architecture, with a strategic mindset and the ability to establish strong working relationships. Experience in implementing multi-product, multi-country solutions using a single Guidewire instance is highly desirable.
Job Title: Guidewire Solution Architect
Location: One of our offices in the Nordics or the Baltics (with the possibility of hybrid work)
Job Type: Full-Time
Application Deadline: Screening and interviewing will commence immediately.
Position Start Date: ASAP
Position End Date: Initial contract until December 2025, with potential for extension.
Requirements:
Proven experience with Guidewire solution architecture
Strong understanding of scaling up Guidewire implementations across multiple countries
Ability to manage and balance infrastructure, governance, and development complexities
Ability to work 3 days per week from the local office
This role offers a great opportunity to be involved in a transformative project with a key focus on efficiency and scalability in the claims management domain.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-11
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733) Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9268198