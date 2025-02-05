GTM Manager
Leya AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Leya AB i Stockholm
About Leya
Leya is working to empower lawyers and automate legal work. Our approach is to enable the lawyer of the future: a human-AI lawyer who's an order of magnitude more effective than a team of conventional legal professionals. The human-AI lawyer will iterate at the speed of their judgment, even in the most complex legal scenarios, and will out-smart and out-deliver the best pure AI system.
You are joining an early-stage scale-up with exceptional product-market fit that thousands of lawyers use daily at global institutions such as Bird&Bird, Mannheimer Swartling, and Heineken. Backed by $37M in funding from top investors like Benchmark, Redpoint, and Y Combinator, Leya is a group of exceptional engineers, lawyers, and doers. Here, you will have infinite room to grow and rethink how truly worthwhile work gets done.
About the Role
Join our team in Stockholm, London, or New York as a GTM Manager and work alongside highly motivated individuals from BCG, McKinsey, Baker McKenzie, and White&Case to change the way lawyers complete their work.
Leya's Go-to-Market team has in less than 12 months entered over 15 markets, and helped 200 law firms and in-house legal teams across industries transform their work.
We care deeply about bringing the best product to market, helping our clients level up with AI and do so maintaining a high degree of ownership, across markets and industries.
As part of our GTM team, you will influence how lawyers engage with Leya's products, driving growth and innovation across the legal industry worldwide.
GTM at Leya includes driving strategic B2B sales, identifying market needs and helping shape our products. Furthermore, as we continue to expand to new segments, markets and understanding how Leya can solve their challenges, you will have a unique opportunity to shape Leya's GTM motion.
The scope covers clearly identified industries and geographies, where we have strong existing PMF, as well as focusing on new market expansion, strategic sales, and setting the pace for how we can scale faster.
The LLM revolution is bringing with it a unique set of challenges - and Leya is leading the way in an unprecedented time; it requires an extreme level of grit, ownership, bold moves and flexibility. For the right person, this is equally challenging as it is rewarding, and sets the pace for the rest of the company.
What you will be doing:
Independently manage the full sales cycle from initiation to close - assisting some of the largest corporates and law firms in the world to succeed in the age of AI.
Collaborate cross-functionally with product, engineering, and legal teams to ensure our platform aligns with client needs and continues to develop at the highest pace.
Build trusted relationships with key decision-makers and stakeholders, addressing their pain points with tailored solutions.
Deliver impactful product demonstrations and presentations to drive engagement and adoption.
Contribute to the refinement of our account acquisition and management strategies and processes, documenting best practices to scale effectively.
What Will Help You Thrive
Have a proven track record of 3-5 years' experience in B2B sales, Go-to-Market strategies, or a comparable role in a top-tier consultancy, prestigious law firm, or industry-leading organization.
Show perseverance and the ability to adapt and overcome challenges while staying aligned with your goals.
Take clear responsibility of driving quota, hitting business targets and putting the outcome of the company first
Are naturally inquisitive, seeing every challenge as an opportunity to learn and grow.
Exhibit genuine openness to feedback, valuing the insights of others, and recognizing the importance of continuous improvement.
Have a deep enthusiasm for international business development and share our vision of revolutionizing the legal field through cutting-edge solutions.
Demonstrate a founder-like mindset, tackling obstacles with initiative and creating scalable systems for growth.
What We Offer
Career development opportunities in a rapidly evolving entrepreneurial environment.
Direct collaboration with senior leadership and the opportunity to directly impact company growth and strategy.
A collaborative, high-energy team environment where your ideas and contributions are valued and implemented.
Competitive salary complemented with a transparent and highly competitive options program.
Centrally located offices in Stockholm, London, and NYC, designed as a space for you to do your life's work. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Leya AB
(org.nr 559338-6872) Jobbnummer
9148014