Who we are
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve exclusively Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights, TUI, etc.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2000 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India, Poland.
With the Greek office being one of the largest, hosting around 530 employees working from the center of Athens for the rest of the world.
Join us and start as Group VAT/TAX Controller in the Finance team!
Position Summary
Working at Etraveli Group means working at an exciting company with grand plans and great expectations. The travel industry is experiencing a data revolution, and you will have the opportunity to become a key player at a company about to take center stage at the global scene. We are looking for a mid - senior member of Etraveli Group working with our Dynamic Global Tax function. The role we are offering includes a professional responsible for the VAT/Tax issues of all our entities and New Legal entities.
We are looking for an ambitious, mid-senior proactive tax employee with medium/ large practice environment (preferably multinational or audit firm) in the VAT area. You should have a strong attention to detail and can demonstrate end to end ownership of complex projects with many stakeholders.
Responsibilities
Play a significant role in the Indirect and Direct Tax awareness and Tax governance of the Group
Interact with consultants all over the world and monitor the VAT/Tax calculation process of each entity
Liaising and building relationships with internal VAT compliance providers
Understanding the reporting requirements, formats and deadlines in each allocated jurisdiction and working consistently to meet these
Review/ Sign off Indirect tax returns prepared review returns
Research new & existing legislation and industry trends
Support in the internalization expansion part of the Group
Based upon corporate procedures, extracting data from business system (ERP), configuring it to produce the necessary VAT/Tax reporting data and submitting the data to quality control checks
Ongoing critical appraisal of the compliance process and implementation of new controls or procedures under the supervision of the Head of Group Tax
Ongoing updating of procedure manuals under the supervision of the VAT Compliance Manager
Responding effectively to VAT audits and inquiries and preparing voluntary disclosures and appeals as necessary
Answering basic VAT questions pertaining to the allocated countries
Working at Etraveli Group means working at a fast-growing company with high ambitions in becoming the number one Online travel agency worldwide. The culture at the company embraces complexity and we like to keep the entrepreneurial spirit even as we grow into being a larger company. You will have awesome colleagues with whom you will have fun solving complex problems in a fast-moving business.
Requirements
BSc in Accounting, Economics or Business Administration
MSc in Economics or Taxation would be consider as an asset
5-7 years of working experience in the field of taxation, preferably in a multinational organization or an Audit/Consulting Services company
Excellent communication and presentation skills in verbal and written English and Greek
Strong at working with multiple stakeholders and prioritizing numerous concurrent projects
Excellent knowledge of VAT legislation
Solid Financial Accounting Knowledge
Proficiency and experience on MS Excel
Ability to work in a fast-paced and agile environment
Excellent analytical skills and critical thinking
Ability to prioritize well, multi-task and meet deadlines
Strong communication skills and ability to work effectively as part of a multinational team
Creative problem-solving skills with a continuo
We also offer:
A flexible working environment. We work on a hybrid-model where you can choose to work two days from home and you will have two weeks per year that you can choose to work from a remote location
Central office location in the City - We are located on Regeringsgatan in Stockholm, and 5 min from the central station in Uppsala.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
