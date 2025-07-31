Group Project Manager
2025-07-31
1. Should have around minimum 20+ years of experience in Delivery
2. Solution / Technology mind set
a. Should have a good experience on backend, frontend, data, devops stack across any technology. Should be able to conceptualize the solution and should be able to drive customer conversation for a business problem, with a conceptual architecture, solution, delivery plan
b. Should be able to aware of the latest trends on what is happening in Digital space. Ex: knowledge on SRE, automation testing avenues, predictive analytics , AI, automation techniques
3. Delivery readiness:
a. Should have hands on experience in terms of managing identification of talent, either individual or squad based construct along with coaching and mentoring of the squad before onboarding
4. People management:
a. Should have good people management skills to ensure that each of the squad member is fully integrated to HCL and customer
b. Career path , mentoring along with running the team with Servant leadership model
c. Should have the experience of integration of people who is working in customer location to the parent organization - like every month townhall, every sprint meet n greet , proficiency upgrade, upskill/cross skill - act as a people leader to build the next Generation digital engineering talent
d. Integrate with local agencies for talent enablement and also with Universities to attract / onboard good engineering talent for future talent base
5. Should have good experience and hands on in terms of
a. Agile way of working and delivery - should have delivered transformation programs end to end in either in SCRUM / SPOTIFY using KANBAN OR STORY POINTS based techniques
b. Should have worked with the teams to help on estimation, agile ceremonies formulation along with creation of DOD and DOR for each squad
c. Experience in terms of identification of potential impediments and focus on resolutions and should have practical hands on experience on those
6. DEX: should have good experience on the following
a. Should be able to challenge the team and customer on either delivery execution, scope, timelines along with giving solutions that solve the problems. Should be thinking on feet kind of professional
7. Operational and finance management experience
a. Should be responsible for managing P&L for Sweden. Should be on top of revenue, margin, ARC, utilization along with organization parameters that are required to be owned, tracked and taken accountability for
b. Should be able to manage sales, delivery, customer, internal stakeholders, external stakeholders and should be one SPOC who is accountable for managing end-to-end delivery
c. Should have managed at least minimum of 150+ FTE professionals with both onsite and offshore combined with a revenue of close $15m
8. Customer stakeholder management
a. Should have the experience in terms of managing customer comms, team coms and ensure that agile way of working along with impediment management with team or customer
b. Should have an agile way of Governance experience both with teams and customer to measure the progress of delivery
c. Should be working as a team leader and follow slave leadership model kind of behavior and should have experience in that mind set of working Så ansöker du
