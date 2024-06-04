Group Manager Predictive Gear Selection
Did you just read Powertrain and thought dead-end? You couldn't be more wrong. We at powertrain engineering are working every day to enable transport solutions for tomorrow and beyond that are within the boundaries of our planet. We are securing that all truck applications could be 100% fossil free and we have worked with remanufacturing for decades already. We are not dying; we don't have time for that. We are enabling our customers today and, in the future, to do their mission at a minimum CO2 footprint from cradle to remanufacturing. And now we need YOU to help us on our mission!
This is us, your new colleagues.
We in the Predictive Gear Selection group are 16 Embedded SW engineers responsible for the gear selection and predictive powertrain management system and functionality for both conventional and electric propulsion systems on all markets where Volvo Group is present. Some of us have a long experience of life, Volvo, and gearboxes while others are newer to the game. Since we are from many different corners of the world, we are mainly speaking English. We are supportive and most of the problems we encounter we manage to solve within our team both when it comes to workload and challenging technical tasks.
You will start your mission here in the middle of the technology shift and this will provide you with development opportunities both professionally and personally.
What will you do?
The Sweden organization has the full worldwide Product platform responsibility for Heavy Duty Engines and transmission. It is as well responsible for the installation of Heavy-duty powertrains in European Volvo Products. Driveline department is responsible to deliver a complete transmission/driveline system for both conventional powertrains as for electrified drivelines.
The group develops the gear selection system that selects a gear with the optimal compromise between fuel economy, drivability and performance. The driver can select a number of different driving modes to help the gear selection system to select the optimal gear for the current driving situation.
Your group will also have lead on developing functionality for the Volvo predictive cruise control, I-See. I-See makes use of an electronic horizon calculated from digital road maps and from the vehicle's current position and driving direction. Using information such as curvature, traffic signs and topology of the road ahead the system optimizes the vehicle speed and gear selection to achieve optimal fuel economy and drivability. Your main responsibilities will be employee lifecycle for direct reports, including recruitment, performance, and competence development.
You will provide coaching and guidance to employees to ensure deliveries and personal development. To develop way of working to secure quality and efficiency will be a everyday feature in this role, as well as set and follow up targets for the team.
Who do we think you are?
We are looking for a person with proven leadership skills with ability to inspire, drive, motivate and coach team members. You possess a flexible mindset with ability to lead change and take decisions, and ability to be clear and concise in communication. Most important of all is that you have a collaborative mindset and capabilities to interact with many different stakeholders
• You are holding a University/Master or Bachelor degree in engineering or have relevant experience.
• You have a proven experience within Powertrain development and SW development
• Finding solutions and always try to improve both yourself and the team is a part of your DNA.
• Genuine interest in understanding how our products are used and how we should develop the systems to meet the legal, customer and society demands
• Strong collaboration skills are required
What can we offer you?
You get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Our daily work is performed in an international environment giving the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
Curious and want to know more? Please contact me! We look forward to receiving your application!
Paulina Ramfelt, Director Driveline GTT Powertrain Engineering, paulina.ramfelt@volvo.com
Last application date 25th of june.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. Ersättning
