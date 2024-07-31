Group Manager Hardware Platform Management
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2024-07-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation.
Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of making this change happening in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase.
What you will do
The function Energy Storage Engineering (ESE) is accountable for the end-to-end process of developing, verifying, and delivering battery pack HW platform and components in accordance with system requirements and project scope. It plays a crucial role in contributing to architecture, system design, and the technical roadmap, ensuring component quality and safety throughout, and serving as the primary interface with Group Trucks Purchasing (GTP) and Group Trucks Operations (GTO) to drive collaboration and efficiency in electromobility initiatives.
The Group Manager Hardware Platform Management is a challenging position with a large influence on strategical and conceptual deliveries. Your responsibility will lay in overseeing project plans and development strategies for the battery pack HW platform as well as managing product documentation and release. You will work closely with the other functions in ESE and Complete Propulsion System. The key to success is to drive innovation by the ability to actively manage change, balancing and handling multiple and competing priorities within a fast-paced environment. You have the experience to optimize the efficiency of existing processes, way of working and set new structures for internal and external stakeholders. Your deep understanding of complete technical solutions, market experience, stakeholder management abilities in the automotive industry, and proficiency in processes and deliverables, coupled with your ability to take action, will enable you to successfully lead your team and elevate the Energy Storage Engineering function in Electromobility to the next level.
Who are you?
We believe that you are a visionary leader who thrives on turning strategies into reality. Your ability to inspire teams, drive execution excellence to delivery on time with high quality standard and cultivate a culture of growth and accountability will be essential. With a strong customer orientation and a track record of building high-performing teams, you'll be a key player in steering our organization toward success. You're a mentor, coach and advocate for your team. Your leadership style is characterized by empathy, integrity, and a commitment to fostering a culture of trust and collaboration. You empower and support your team members to reach their full potential, driving purpose and delivering results. You have the experience to optimize the efficiency of existing processes, way of working and set new structures for internal and external stakeholders. Effective communication and relationship-building skills are essential for success in this role. You engage with internal and external stakeholders at all levels, fostering strong partnerships and aligning efforts to achieve shared goals.
As a person we believe that you have a can-do attitude and a result-oriented mindset, which will help you to take on challenging assignments in a successful way. You can easily make decisions based upon the mix of facts and aligned assumptions with uncertainty. In a dynamic environment, effective priority and risk management is essential. You excel in identifying critical path activities, mitigating risks, and optimizing to ensure short-term needs with long-term strategic goals.
Important competences required for this role
• MSc degree in Electrical, Mechanical Engineering or similar
• Experience of line managerial role (leading people level) in international environment, proven track record of building diverse teams and turning them into great ones.
• Solid understanding and experience of automotive development processes.
• Solid experience and understanding of Energy Storage - extensive experience of battery pack and component development.
• Proven track record in driving project excellence, with experience in overseeing complex initiatives from concept to completion.
• Experience in Hardware and platform management and governance is highly meritorious.
Do you have questions? Don't hesitate to contact me.
Michael Balthasar - Vice President Energy Storage Engineering, michael.balthasar@volvo.com
Last application date: 18th of August 2024.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "11610-42720449". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Sofia Fredriksson +46 31 660000 Jobbnummer
8818240