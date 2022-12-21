Group Manager Combustion Fuel Injection System PE Sweden
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Take the opportunity to join the exciting change journey Powertrain Engineering (PE) is embarking on when creating the future powertrains for our customers as well as the future working place for our employees.
This is us, your new colleagues at PE
We are proud product owners for components, systems as well as complete powertrains. We are accountable for the lifecycle management of our products, from advanced engineering, through product development into the maintenance phase. The majority of our powertrain components are traditional combustion engines, after treatment systems, transmissions and axles however the drive of adapting these for non fossil fuels such as biodiesel, HVO, Biogas etc as well as H2 combustion engines is at the core of our business and also seen as a strong push from the market.
We stand in front of significant challenges - where reducing transport emitted CO2 emissions is one of the biggest - and are now adapting to take this on by simplifying and empowering our organization and way of working. As an integrated part of this we have high expectations to reduce development lead-time and cost and driving innovation and employee engagement through our leaders leading technology and people.
In this position you will be part of an organization dedicated to technology as well as empowering and developing our employees. We always use customer satisfaction as the ultimate performance measurement.
Responsibilities / Main tasks
The Sweden organization has the full worldwide Product platform responsibility for Heavy Duty Engines and transmission. It is as well responsible for the installation of Heavy duty powertrains in European Volvo Products.
PE Sweden is a large organization consisting of roughly 850 employees in Gothenburg and Malmö.
The Combustion department is in charge of the development of 3 systems of the complete engine and their integration: Fuel Injection Equipment system, Air and Gas system and Combustion system.
Our ambition is to deliver optimized and fully verified complete combustion systems (hardware components, control strategies and calibration) providing best in class solutions to the end customers when integrated in the complete powertrain.
As Group Manager Fuel Injection System in Combustion you will be the product owner and responsible for:
Define and implement the FIE system roadmap covering the whole product life cycle for the Heavy Duty engines platform.
Set requirements, develop and deliver the FIE systems needed for advanced engineering, new products and maintenance activities.
Verify the FIE system through simulation, real physical tests or any other relevant methods.
Develop and maintain the required stakeholder's interfaces such as the global engineering network and X-functional network (Purchasing, Manufacturing, After market).
Develop methods and tools to secure quality assured developments.
Define and share the FIE laboratory roadmap.
In our daily operations close interaction within powertrain engineering, GTT, our suppliers, and cross functional with other functions such as purchasing, operations, aftermarket etc will be a necessity to be successful.
Of course you will be responsible to develop a highly skilled and positive team but you will also be a part of the combustion management team where we all will have to contribute to develop the complete section as well as our complete operations.
Who are you? Are we a perfect match?
We expect you to be a person with a strong will to deliver and develop teams. A positive mindset, "can do attitude" and team work characterizes your personal profile. You understand that being accountable means driving activities inside as well as outside your own organization.
You are holding a University/Master or Bachelor degree in engineering.
You have a proven experience within Powertrain development
You are well experienced in operating in a global environment both in handling suppliers and well as working with our different sites, markets and brands.
You enjoy balancing between strategic plans and short-term activities. You are comfortable in taking difficult decisions and standing up for the values of our company.
Finding solutions and always try to improve both yourself and the team is a part of your DNA.
Genuine interest in understanding how our products are used and how we should develop the systems to meet the legal, customer and society demands
What can we offer?
You get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Our daily work is performed in an international environment giving the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
Curious and want to know more? Please contact us! We look forward to receiving your application!
Henrik Lindeberg, Director Combustion GTT Powertrain Engineering Sweden
Phone: +46 (0)31 322 47 05 Mobile: +46 (0)739 02 47 05
Mail: Henrik.lindeberg@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7279932