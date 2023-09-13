Group Manager Build, Test & Data Solutions - Volvo Group
2023-09-13
Group Manager for Build, Test & Data Solutions at Volvo Group Trucks Technology
Are you passionate about digitalization within vehicle HW product development areas like Physical Build, Physical/Field Test Management and Test Data Management & Analytics solutions within the scope? We are looking for an experienced leader with a good understanding of product development, commercial vehicle industry, as well as digital technology, data management and data analytics solutions. Apply here!
Who are we?
We at Data & Simulation within Volvo Group Trucks Technology (GTT) are driving the digital portfolio management, development and implementation of tools and solutions to support and improve overall R&D efficiency and digitalization. We also deliver unique R&D IT solutions and infrastructure to support our product development teams.
We are a truly global company, and we believe in the advantage of diversity. Together we create a workplace that brings the best out of everyone and this is where you fit right in!
At Build, Test & Data Solutions we are responsible for portfolio management, roadmaps, development, and implementation of Digital solutions within the areas physical build, lab & field test prepare & perform, test data management and analytics.
What you will do
As the Group Manager of Build, Test & Data Solutions, you will lead a team of dedicated professionals and work closely with various stakeholders to ensure the successful execution of these critical functions.
Together with your team you will secure digital capabilities within the scope through the roadmaps, development, implementation, and support of proper Digital Solutions, according to our "Data and Virtual driven Product Development" direction.
A special focus will be on effective Test data management, including solutions for data collection, storage, and analysis, to support testing activities.
You will report to Global Technology Manager Data & Simulation platforms and will be part of its global management team.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, you will bring your experience from Product development within Automotive industry, as well as proven managerial skills and an ability to inspire and engage people towards a vision. Your ability to boost engagement, inclusion and passion when working with others. Strong technical and communication skills and good networking capability of building good relations in collaboration with both internal and external parties. To enjoy this position, it is important that you share our team mindset where we see each other as team-players with integrity and high level of accountability. Some of the requirements for this position are:
Bachelor or Master's degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Systems, Mechanical Engineering, or equivalent
Strong leadership and team management skills with minimum 3 years of experience from Line Management- leading global teams.
Excellent verbal and written English communication skills
It is beneficial if you have experience within Physical build, Test, and Data management and of agile methods such as SCRUM, KANBAN, SAFe framework. As a group manager for our department it is important to see how the team can develop, but also have an interest in how each person can contribute to the team.
Ready for the next move?
Are you ready to join our growing department and develop together with us? Please send your application as soon as possible, we will read applications continuously. We can't wait to get to know you better! Apply here!
Curious to learn more about the position? Do you have questions? Contact me:
Tomislav Knezevic, Global Technology Manager - Data & Simulation Platforms, tomislav.knezevic@volvo.com
.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences, in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality, etc. Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change, and Performance are the values that guides us Så ansöker du
