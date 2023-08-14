Group Manager - Autonomous Vehicle Functions
2023-08-14
Volvo Group Trucks Technology provides Volvo Group Trucks and Business Area's with state-of-the-art research, cutting-edge engineering, product planning and purchasing services, as well as aftermarket product support. With Volvo Group Trucks Technology, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win. Join the Vehicle Motion Management Sub Stream, within Vehicle Motion and Thermal Management. Embark on the journey to develop the future Volvo Group Vehicle Motion and Propulsion systems and functions.
About the role
On our exciting adventure to develop the future at Volvo Group, we are now looking for you - our new Manager in the Vehicle Motion Management team . As a group manager in this position, you will be a leader in an organization dedicated to technology, people, and performance, where customer satisfaction is our ultimate performance measurement.
Can you see yourself responsible for identifying customer needs and prioritizing development activities? Can you play an important role in guiding and coaching an excellent team to deliver high-quality vehicle motion functions to our customers? Then join Vehicle Motion Management Sub Stream within Vehicle Motion and Energy Management.
We are looking for you...
• who have an open multi-brand and multi-cultural mindset and a deep understanding of agile development. For you, a goal-oriented mindset, and the ability to take initiatives on your leadership and empowerment is a matter of course. You have a business- and customer-oriented mindset and an inspiring leadership style. You find it truly rewarding to manage co-workers to perform their best in a successful working climate and you are comfortable in building effective teams with a mix of styles, perspectives, and experiences. A team that celebrates success together! You embrace difficult challenges and support your co-workers to find smart solutions to tough problems. Most of all, change is not a problem for you, and you deal with it comfortably and effectively by seeing the bigger picture.
Requirements:
Several years of electronic system development
Good knowledge about Embedded SW development in vehicles
Experience and understanding of agile development
MSc. In Electronics Engineering/Computer Engineering or equivalent
Several years of leadership experience
Previous experience from the development of electrical systems, preferably from the automotive industry
Why Volvo Group Trucks Technology?
Welcome to a warm atmosphere where you will surround yourself with friendly colleagues and be a part of an emphatic management. Here, you will work where the future is - develop exciting products at the forefront of our industry. The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing, and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. Countless career opportunities are offered across the group's leading brands and entities that share a culture of Trust, Passion, High Performance, Change, and Customer Success.
So, you want to apply?
If our cutting-edge spirit and innovation-focused mindset sound like something for you - feel free to contact Peter Hansson, Acting GTM Vehicle Motion Management, +46 31 322 8100.
