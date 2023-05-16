Group Financial Controller - Loopia Group
2023-05-16
Loopia Group is a fast-growing European hosting business with a strong focus on sustainability and green hosting. Our largest markets include Sweden, Finland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Serbia. Due to rapid growth do we have the need to strengthen our finance department with a Group Financial Controller who can help take our reporting to the next level. We are around 25 colleagues located in welcoming premises on Torsgatan in central Stockholm, and around 350 employees total in Loopia Group. We offer the possibility to hybrid work.
The role is new, and you will be responsible for the consolidation of the Group 's around ten entities in the financial consolidation system (Unit4 FPM). You will participate in the Group 's monthly financial and management reporting, including reporting to our principal shareholder, statutory reporting and other activities to drive continuous improvement. You will build relationships with the Finance Managers of subsidiary companies and be their counterpart in accounting and reporting matters. Your responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:
• Consolidation according to IFRS and quality assurance of the Groups legal and operational reporting.
• Participate and own projects to ensure that the Group ' 's accounting principles are in accordance with IFRS
• Monitor internal controls together with Group Head of Group Accounting
• Coordinate audit processes
• Participate in integration of acquisitions, acquisition analysis and system integration.
You will report to Anahita Zafari, Head of Group Accounting. 'Our environment is dynamic with constant changes. I have great colleagues whom I laugh a lot with, and the atmosphere is familiar. There are all opportunities to take your own initiative and drive your own projects, ' says Anahita. In this role, you will have a significant responsibility where you will have the opportunity to work with all aspects of group accounting and reporting.
To succeed in this role, you need:
• Experience in auditing or practical group accounting work
• Fluent spoken and written English
• Enjoy working in a changing environment.
You can read more about Loopia Group here: https://loopia.group/
Thank you and welcome to submit your application!
In this recruitment process we are collaborating with The Finance Family. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Jeanette or Hanna:
Jeanette Elm, 070-353 55 73 jeanette.elm@financefamily.se
Hanna Richter, 070-790 96 06 hanna.richter@financefamily.se
