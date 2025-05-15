Group Design Leader
2025-05-15
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a Group Design Leader with HW/SW experience to strengthen our team in Gothenburg.
The role
Lead and execute the design, development and launch of DCU (Door Control Unit) so that the DCU has correct content, maturity and documentation (HW/SW) prior to upcoming project events (e.g build series, integration points).
Responsibilities
• Lead and coordinate the project delivery content within the scope of Door Control Unit
• Maintaining and updating the project plan visualised in Planisware Technical:
• Lead the HW related topics towards the supplier
• Secure relevant input and present part status within scope for Design Review.
• Lead and participate in relevant engineering meetings for relevant areas (suppliers, designers, ME etc)
• Secure data in all relevant systems (included but not limited to e.g., KDP, TCE, CADBOM, VPC, TCPLM, CarWeaver, Planisware
• Delegated the lead of SW-related topics to the SW responsible, but holds overall responsibility for ensuring the entire project, including SW, comes together and follows up on progress through the SW responsible.
• Secure data in all relevant systems (included but not limited to e.g PIE, CarWeaver, Planisware
• Responsible for keeping PPC and PCT updated with part and tooling status and forecast.
• Present relevant items at department cost meeting. Time:
• Fulfillment to our customer's standards and to deliver according to requirements at agreed Milestones and Gateways as described in VPDS.
• As Fulfillment of material and SW status for build and SW release and integration events.
Knowledge/skills
• Master of Science alt. Bachelor of Engineering or equivalent competence through other education and /or professional experience.
• Documented experience as a Project Leader or GDL for an ECU is essential
• Good knowledge in English, both written and spoken.
• Swedish driving license B
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on and want to join a global company, then this is the place for you.
